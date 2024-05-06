Pop-up store takes the former Williams-Sonoma spot at Bradley Fair

There’s a new pop-up store in the former Williams-Sonoma space at Bradley Fair.

Lynne Bischoff opened Fenway Goods & Gifts over the weekend.

The store, which is just around the corner from Cocoa Dolce, sells gifts, decor and apparel.

In a statement, Bischoff said the store’s merchandise includes “US-made 100% cotton linen apparel, Australian-sourced candles, high-end sterling, 24-carat plated jewelry from a Rhode Island-based company, and home couture from leading manufacturers. Our carefully curated selection provides on-trend, yet classic options for every style.”

The store is named for Fenway Park in Boston, the city where Bischoff went to college.

She previously spent a decade in Ohio and 24 years in Tulsa, where she also had a similar business. Bischoff and her husband moved to Wichita to be close to their daughter.

“Beyond our merchandise, we aim to create a warm, welcoming, and fun shopping experience,” Bischoff said. “Customers are invited to not only shop but also to experience Fenway. Shoppers can enjoy a complimentary beverage and engage with our friendly staff, making each visit a memorable one.”

Bischoff plans to host special events at the store, and she plans to partner with nonprofits on fundraisers.

Bradley Fair marketing manager Amanda Stiebens said Fenway is a great addition and that the center is “dedicated to collaborating with and nurturing businesses, whether they are seeking their first storefront with us or opening their tenth location.”

“Working alongside Lynne to realize her vision has been a delight, and we’re confident that both Wichita locals and visitors will share in our excitement.”