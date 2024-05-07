When do pools open in Asheville, Buncombe, Hendersonville 2024?

There are plenty of ways to cool off as the Western North Carolina area heats up for the season, from Transylvania County's hundreds of waterfalls to the Pack Square splash pad.

In addition to the countless natural water features in the WNC area, many public pools will soon be reopening for the summer months. There are five public pools in Buncombe County, two operated by Asheville and another in Hendersonville, all of which will open for the 2024 season in less than a month.

As signs of summer begin, here's what to know about swimming pool opening dates, fees, locations and more.

More: Chick-fil-A opening day announced for Brevard Road: What to know

Buncombe County pools

Swimmers enjoy Owen Pool.

There are five pools located in Buncombe County:

Cane Creek Pool - 590 Lower Brush Creek Road, Fletcher.

Erwin Pool - 58 Lees Creek Road, Asheville.

Hominy Valley Pool - 25 Twin Lakes Road, Candler.

North Buncombe Pool - 734 Clarks Chapel Road, Weaverville.

Owen Pool - 117 Stone Drive, Swannanoa.

All Buncombe pools cost $3 per person per visit.

More: Teacher Appreciation Week is here; Gifts, deals and more for your favorite educators

When do Buncombe County pools open in 2024?

Buncombe County pools will reopen for the 2024 season on May 25. Pools will be open only on weekends until June 11 with the exception of Memorial Day, when they will be open for an additional day from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pool hours May 25 to June 10 are Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning June 11 pools will be also be open weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Asheville City pools

Asheville community members visit the pool at the Recreation Park pool in east Asheville on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

There are two pools operated by the city of Asheville:

Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center Pool - 285 Livingston St.

Recreation Park Pool - 65 Gashes Creek Road.

Malvern Hills Pool, the city's third pool, is now permanently closed after 90 years.

Entry to Asheville pools is $3 per individual per visit. There are two more payment options including individual season passes available for $100 and family season passes for up to four individuals available for $150.

In addition to the city's two public pools, the city operates a free splash pad with lights and water programming open daily at Pack Square Park from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

More: New trail in Old Fort opens, part of 42-mile expansion

When do Asheville City pools open in 2024?

Like Buncombe County, Asheville's pools will reopen for weekends beginning with Memorial Day Weekend. Pools will be open for an extra day on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From May 25 to June 9 pools will be open weekends only with Saturday hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning June 10, pools will also be open on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hendersonville pool

There is one public pool in Hendersonville located at Patton Park, 114 E. Clairmont Drive. Patton Pool is owned by the city of Hendersonville and operated by the Hendersonville Family YMCA.

Patton Pool offers admission at a rate of $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Season passes are available for $99, $80 for seniors 65 years and over, or $198 for a family pass, which admits up to five family members (or more with an additional $25 fee per person).

The pool also opens Memorial Day Weekend, but exact dates and hours of operation for the 2024 season have not yet been announced.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Pools open in Buncombe, Asheville, Hendersonville 2024: fees, hours