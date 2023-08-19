How would a poodle review his breakfast? Let Eli tell you | Suzy Fleming Leonard

Review of Mom's Scratch Kitchen

Eli L.

Rockledge, FL

★★☆☆☆

Breakfast this morning was a total disaster. My sister Vivian and I went to our regular spot, and I have to say, if we had another option, we probably wouldn't go back.

First, the chef forced us to wait outside. We're not sure why, but we figure it must have been so we wouldn't see what she was doing to our food. It's supposed to be a scratch kitchen, but we suspect our breakfast came out of a can and a bin in the garage. What's worse, we don't think it was a freshly opened can. We think it was part of yesterday's dinner special that got stuck in the fridge, as it was still cold and gelatinous.

When she finally let us back inside — after fussing at my sister for tracking in mud — we had to wait, like, three minutes before the chef brought out our food. We could see it on the counter the whole time, but she totally ignored us and acted all busy watering plants and putting away dishes from last night.

Eventually, she acknowledged the looks of starvation on our faces and gave us our breakfasts.

Vivian and Eli await their breakfast in Mom's Scratch Kitchen.

It’s really a shame what they pass off as food around here. My sister's was dry, and mine tasted like dog food.

And let's talk about the portions! The portions were so small, it took us less than two minutes to polish off the entire meal. I even tried licking Vivian's bowl so see if she'd left an extra crumb or two, but that girl is thorough. We both rattled our bowls when we were finished, but that chef didn't look a bit sorry that we were still ravenous. She told us no seconds and callously started making her own breakfast.

We watched her carefully, in hopes that she was including something for us, but did we get oat bread toast with Irish butter? No. Of course we didn't.

OK, so she did share a teeny-tiny crust with us. We ate it, even though it was burnt.

And she gave us each even teeny-tinier bits of string cheese. I savored mine, knowing it might be the last food I'd have for a while. My sister snapped hers down so fast, I don't think she even tasted it.

Will we be back? Probably for dinner. We don’t have many choices. We hear places called New York, New Jersey and Philly have much better food, but fat chance our parents will ever take us there.

We wanted so badly to give this place zero stars, but when the chef took her break and sat down to do her crossword puzzles, she called us over to give us nose kisses and ear scratches. Those were some really good ear scratches.

Could that be why it's called Mom's Scratch Kitchen?

