Pond clinic planned for June 11 in Ada

May 24—ADA — A pond clinic, sponsored by the Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District and Ohio State University extension office, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Liberty Conservation Club, 1552 state Route 235, Ada.

Pond owners and perspective pond owners are invited to attend the clinic and listen to Eugene Braig, OSU aquatic ecosystems program director, discuss weed management, fish stocking and how to keep a pond's ecosystem in balance so plants and fish co-exist.

A question-and-answer session will follow.

The program will be held outside and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather conditions. Light refreshments will be served. For additional information, contact the Hardin SWCD or Hardin County OSU Extension.