Pomegranate and bergamot cosmopolitan cocktail recipe

Mark Hix
·1 min read
'Shop-bought pomegranate juice works just as well as fresh,' writes Mark Hix
'Shop-bought pomegranate juice works just as well as fresh,' writes Mark Hix - Tina Hillier

Use freshly pressed pomegranate juice if you prefer, but shop-bought is just fine.

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves

2

Ingredients

  • 2 x 50ml measures gin or vodka, or alcohol-free spirit

  • 1 mug of strong Earl Grey tea, chilled

  • 200ml pomegranate juice

  • 2 x 25ml measures Italicus Italian bergamot aperitivo

  • Ice cubes, plus 2 large cubes to serve

  • 2 wedges of pomegranate, to garnish

Method

  1. Stir the gin with the tea, pomegranate juice and bergamot liqueur over ice, then strain into tumblers over a large ice cube. Garnish with a wedge of pomegranate.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories