Pomegranate and bergamot cosmopolitan cocktail recipe
Use freshly pressed pomegranate juice if you prefer, but shop-bought is just fine.
Timings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
2 x 50ml measures gin or vodka, or alcohol-free spirit
1 mug of strong Earl Grey tea, chilled
200ml pomegranate juice
2 x 25ml measures Italicus Italian bergamot aperitivo
Ice cubes, plus 2 large cubes to serve
2 wedges of pomegranate, to garnish
Method
Stir the gin with the tea, pomegranate juice and bergamot liqueur over ice, then strain into tumblers over a large ice cube. Garnish with a wedge of pomegranate.
