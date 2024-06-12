Pollinator garden grows 'community' at Emmanuel Parish

Jun. 12—CUMBERLAND — Flags dot the hillside at Emmanuel Parish of the Episcopal Church to mark proper space and watering guidelines for a new pollinator garden.

Scott Rieker, priest associate and music director at Emmanuel, leads the project.

He came up with the idea for the pollinator garden as the church was looking for ways to cut expenses, and grass mowing for the half-acre hill cost roughly $5,000 per year.

More than 33 species of native plants, expected to grow between 3 and 10 feet, aim to eliminate the lawn maintenance fee, protect the hill from erosion and engage the public.

"It has been a team effort," Rieker said of creating the garden. "There was a whole community involved."

New trees and shrubs include flowering dogwood, oakleaf hydrangea and winterberry.

Wild strawberry, Virginia bluebells and orange coneflower are also in the mix.

Emmanuel partnered with groups including the state transportation department, forest service, Allegany County Public Schools and local University of Maryland Extension master gardeners to bring the project to fruition.

Scores of volunteers helped plant the perennials, and spread about eight dump truck loads of mulch delivered by landscape supply center Ebyland LLC.

"We moved about 100 cubic yards of mulch ... by hand," Rieker said.

The garden includes small bushes and trees that won't block the view of the historic landmark church.

"We were really cognizant of that," Rieker said.

Additionally, a popular spot on the hill where folks gather to watch fireworks will remain available, he said.

Some plants have already begun to bloom, and the garden will continue to fill out in the coming years.

The church received a $10,000 grant to cover roughly half of the project.

The garden is expected to attract birds and insects including carpenter bees, monarch butterflies, moths and hummingbirds.

Church officials plan to work with local beekeepers to establish honeybee hives in the garden, Rieker said.

Brad Williams is a junior warden and seminarian at Emmanuel.

Building the pollinator garden had "a lot of moving parts," he said of coordinating preparation of the hill, volunteers and applications for grant funding.

Each year, the plants will generate seeds and the garden will get thicker, Williams said.

"As time goes on, it will add more beauty to the community," he said.

Hopefully, the garden will serve as an "example and inspiration," Williams said.

"I was really thrilled and inspired by all the help we have received," he said. "It was a really nice, community-building experience."

The Rev. John Reardon is priest in charge at Emmanuel.

"I'm very excited about the pollinator garden project," he said. "Emmanuel is blessed with a number of creative and energetic people who come up with great ideas."

The garden will add to Cumberland's beauty, meet an urgent environmental need and invite the community "to join us in an endeavor we can all support," Reardon said.

"I've been thrilled with the number and variety of volunteers who have joined with us from all segments of the community, including a number of children and youth," he said. "I'm hoping that when it's done, the garden will become a proud local landmark for our city."

Learn more at emmanuelparishofmd.org/pollinator-garden/.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.