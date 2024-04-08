The pollen count around Olympia is high. What is the forecast for the rest of the week?

With the arrival of April in the Pacific Northwest, the pollen count in Thurston County is on the rise.

According to tracking site Pollen.com, the five-day pollen allergy forecast for Olympia is currently at yellow, or “medium-high.” It’s predicted to increase later in the week, possibly into the red, or “high,” zone.

So, just how high is the allergy pollen count in Olympia? As of Monday, April 8, the count is 8.5 out of 12 and is expected to increase to 9.6 by April 12. With wind speeds of about 10-15 mph, residents can expect some pollen from sycamore, cedar, maple, alder and elm to get blown around and onto parked cars. Pollen from oak trees is particularly high right now, according to tracking websites.

April is just the beginning of allergy pollen season in the region. According to the Northwest Allergy & Asthma Center, the pollen season in the south Puget Sound area begins in March and peaks around May, then ends around September.

Are weather and pollen connected?

Most people who suffer from seasonal spring and summer pollen allergies can attest to sneezing, wheezing and watery eyes on a bright, warm day — particularly if neighbors are also out mowing their grass. But what about when skies are overcast and the temperature is in the high 50s to low 60s, as it will be all week in the Olympia area?

It may not matter. In fact, what happened during the winter might be what’s having the most impact. Essentially, coming out of an unseasonably warm winter, like this region just did, could potentially contribute to an onslaught of pollen earlier in spring.

National Weather Service data shows that the first three months of 2024 were unseasonably warm in the region:

January typical average temperature: 39.6 degrees



January 2024 average temperature: 41.4 degrees

February typical average temperature: 40.7 degrees



February 2024 average temperature: 42.7 degrees

March typical average temperature: 44.1 degrees



March 2024 average temperature: 45.4 degrees

Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said in an interview with The Olympian that warmer temperatures can cause plants to bloom earlier, which can result in pollen arriving earlier.

“We see a lot more sun in the spring than what’s more-like typical,” Davis said by phone. “That can kind of kickstart things a little bit earlier.”

How can you track pollen count?

If you are among the approximately 1 in 4 American adults who suffer from seasonal allergies, you might want to track daily pollen counts during spring. There are several websites available: