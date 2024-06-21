Poll: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat at in Fort Collins?

As Fort Collins sees some unusually hot weather, many of us are turning the AC back on for the summer. But what is your ideal temperature?

The Coloradoan is polling its readers to gauge where the sweet spot for the thermostat is.

In the state, around 82% of homes use air conditioning equipment, lower than all neighboring states except Wyoming, according to Energy Information Administration data.

As human-caused climate change contributes to warming temperatures in Colorado, more of us might rely on this technology for cooling. Central AC (and heaters) use some of the most electricity, though, according to the city of Fort Collins.

Tips on how to stay cool while keeping the energy bill low

The University of Colorado Boulder recommends doing the following:

Swap incandescent light bulbs, which release 90% of their energy as heat, for LED light bulbs.

Fill a bowl with ice and place it in front of a fan for a colder breeze.

Freeze your bed sheets, socks or other garments. While they won’t stay cold through the night, it might help you fall asleep.

As a rule of thumb, change the filter on your AC system every three months. Dirty filters make the system less efficient.

“Experts suggest setting your AC unit temperature to no less than 78 degrees when you are home and no less than 88 when you leave.”

Fort Collins High School students feel a breeze from a standing fan during an afternoon journalism class Sept. 26, 2023, in Fort Collins.

The state also offers some resources to future-proof your home. The energy office has tax credits up to $1,500 for heat pumps.

“Heat pumps offer an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners for all climates,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

This technology not only saves energy costs, but it also reduces the greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to the warming trends.

And while the state's Weatherization Assistance Program does not help with cooling, it can help qualifying residents with:

Energy audits

Energy conservation education

Air infiltration sealing

Insulation in attic, floors, and walls

Furnace repair or replacement

LED light bulbs

High efficiency appliances

Solar

Air source heat pumps

