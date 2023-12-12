Polk County restaurant inspections: Grain Station Brew Works, Mangiare Italian Restaurant

ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Polk County health department.

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.

Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be reinspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.

Latest inspections are now viewable here.

Semiannual restaurant inspections from Oct. 2 - 9.

Polk County restaurant inspections

Santiam Hospital Espresso Stand

Location: 1401 North 10th Ave., Stayton (mobile unit)

Date: Sept. 21

Score: 100

No priority violations.

On Any Sundae

Location: 1124 Edgewater NW, Salem

Date: Oct. 2

Score: 97

Priority violations:

Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Gallon of milk under prep unit is not date marked. Operator states it was opened over 24 hours ago. Point deduction: 3.

Carl's Jr.

Location: 131 N Pacific Highway, Monmouth

Date: Oct. 2

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Taqueria La Leona

Location: 1080 Monmouth St., Independence (mobile unit)

Date: Oct. 2

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Mangiare Italian Restaurant

Location: 114 S Main St., Independence

Date: Oct. 4

Score: 92

Priority violations:

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Three pans of raw meatballs are sitting above cooked pasta and marinara sauce in glass reach in fridge. Point deduction: 5.

Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Container of half and half in waiting area glass reach in is not date marked - operator states it was opened last night. Point deduction: 3.

Paet Riew Thai Kitchen

Location: 180 Main St., Monmouth (mobile unit)

Date: Oct. 4

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Soup is hot holding on stove at 116 degrees Fahrenheit. Operator states temperature is turned down between orders to keep from boiling consistently. Point deduction: 5.

Silk Thai Cuisine

Location: 268 S Main St., Independence

Date: Oct. 5

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Raw eggs are sitting above noodles in small reach-in cooler. Point deduction: 5.

Subway

Location: 560 Wallace Road NW, Salem

Date: Oct. 6

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Burger King

Location: 1120 Wallace Road NW, Salem

Date: Oct. 6

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Grain Station Brew Works

Location: 220 N Pacific Highway, Monmouth

Date: Oct. 9

Score: 90

Priority violations:

Employees are not washing their hands as often as necessary, specifically: The dishwasher handled soiled dishes and then proceeded to handle a rack of clean dishes with the same dirty gloves. Point deduction: 5.

The plumbing system is not repaired or maintained in good repair, specifically: The bathroom sink handle is detached from the faucet - not working. Point deduction: 5.

