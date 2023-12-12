Polk County restaurant inspections: Grain Station Brew Works, Mangiare Italian Restaurant
ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS
This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Polk County health department.
Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.
Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.
Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be reinspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.
Latest inspections are now viewable here.
Semiannual restaurant inspections from Oct. 2 - 9.
Polk County restaurant inspections
Santiam Hospital Espresso Stand
Location: 1401 North 10th Ave., Stayton (mobile unit)
Date: Sept. 21
Score: 100
No priority violations.
On Any Sundae
Location: 1124 Edgewater NW, Salem
Date: Oct. 2
Score: 97
Priority violations:
Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Gallon of milk under prep unit is not date marked. Operator states it was opened over 24 hours ago. Point deduction: 3.
Carl's Jr.
Location: 131 N Pacific Highway, Monmouth
Date: Oct. 2
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Taqueria La Leona
Location: 1080 Monmouth St., Independence (mobile unit)
Date: Oct. 2
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Mangiare Italian Restaurant
Location: 114 S Main St., Independence
Date: Oct. 4
Score: 92
Priority violations:
Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Three pans of raw meatballs are sitting above cooked pasta and marinara sauce in glass reach in fridge. Point deduction: 5.
Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Container of half and half in waiting area glass reach in is not date marked - operator states it was opened last night. Point deduction: 3.
Paet Riew Thai Kitchen
Location: 180 Main St., Monmouth (mobile unit)
Date: Oct. 4
Score: 95
Priority violations:
Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Soup is hot holding on stove at 116 degrees Fahrenheit. Operator states temperature is turned down between orders to keep from boiling consistently. Point deduction: 5.
Silk Thai Cuisine
Location: 268 S Main St., Independence
Date: Oct. 5
Score: 95
Priority violations:
Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Raw eggs are sitting above noodles in small reach-in cooler. Point deduction: 5.
Subway
Location: 560 Wallace Road NW, Salem
Date: Oct. 6
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Burger King
Location: 1120 Wallace Road NW, Salem
Date: Oct. 6
Score: 100
No priority violations.
Grain Station Brew Works
Location: 220 N Pacific Highway, Monmouth
Date: Oct. 9
Score: 90
Priority violations:
Employees are not washing their hands as often as necessary, specifically: The dishwasher handled soiled dishes and then proceeded to handle a rack of clean dishes with the same dirty gloves. Point deduction: 5.
The plumbing system is not repaired or maintained in good repair, specifically: The bathroom sink handle is detached from the faucet - not working. Point deduction: 5.
