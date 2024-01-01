Polk County restaurant inspections: Azuls Taco House, Elks Lodge, Chase Bar & Grill

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Polk County health department.

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.

Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be reinspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.

Latest inspections are now viewable at bit.ly/3tz7oKG.

Semiannual restaurant inspections from Nov. 27 - Dec. 6.

Polk County restaurant inspections

Dandy Burgers

Location: 888 SE Monmouth Cutoff Road #R, Dallas

Date: Nov. 28

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Azuls Taco House

Location: 1142 NW Edgewater St., Salem

Date: Nov. 30

Score: 86

Priority violations:

Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the handwashing sink, specifically: Paper towel machine is not working, operator states batteries have died. Point deduction: 3.

Food-contact surfaces are not clean, specifically: Interior of small reach-in fridge by stove has mold on shelving and walls. Point deduction: 3.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Food in prep unit is between 58 degrees Fahrenheit and 62 degrees (pico de gallo and onions in top unit. Bacon bits, sour cream and chipotle sauce in bottom of unit.) Operator states unit has not been working properly for four days. New prep unit has already been ordered and is on the way. Chicken and beef are hotholding on stove at 116 degrees and 122 degrees, respectively. Operator states these were cooked two hours ago. Point deduction: 5.

Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Large container of sour cream in small fridge by register is not datemarked. Operator states this was opened two days ago. Point deduction: 3.

Mink's Pad Thai

Location: 405 Main St. E, Monmouth

Date: Nov. 30

Score: 97

Priority violations:

Food employees eat, drink or use tobacco in unapproved areas or use an inappropriate beverage container for drinking, specifically: Several employee containers of food that are partially eaten are sitting on food prep area counter. Point deduction: 3.

Sapphire's

Location: 154 S Main St., Independence

Date: Nov. 30

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Salem Soup Co.

Location: 154 S Main St., Independence

Date: Nov. 30

Score: 100

No priority violations.

El Pique Mobile 2

Location: 289 E Ellendale 401, Dallas (mobile unit)

Date: Nov. 30

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Elks Lodge

Location: 289 S Main St., Independence

Date: Dec. 1

Score: 87

Priority violations:

Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the handwashing sink, specifically: Downstairs handwashing sink has no paper towels in dispenser. Point deduction: 3.

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Raw bacon and sausage are sitting in a container on top shelf with bags of cooked bacon. Container is above ready to eat sauces and raw eggs. Point deduction: 5.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Containers of butter are sitting out at room temperature in downstairs kitchen. Butter is 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Operator states butter has been out for about three hours. Point deduction: 5.

Chase Bar & Grill

Location: 1083 Monmouth St., Independence

Date: Dec. 1

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Container of butter is sitting out at room temperature (65 degrees Fahrenheit). Operator states butter has been out since 9 a.m. (five and a half hours). Point deduction: 5.

Gyropoulos

Location: 1233 Riverbend Road NW, Salem (mobile unit)

Date: Dec. 6

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Quesadilla Wizard

Location: 1233 Riverbend Road NW, Salem (mobile unit)

Date: Dec. 6

Score: 97

Priority violations:

Ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically: Plastic container of pulled pork and house made aioli sauce in reach-in fridge are not datemarked and were made four days prior. Point deduction: 3.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Polk County restaurant inspections: Azuls Taco House, Elks Lodge