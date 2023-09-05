Polestar Unveils a Gorgeous Electric Supercar Concept We Wish It Would Put Into Production

Polestar just unveiled a new prototype with a winning design.

The Swedish EV brought a brand-new “electric fantasy supercar” concept called the Synergy to the IAA Mobility show in Munich this past weekend. The stylish vehicle features a bold look that combines the work of the three winners of the company’s most recent student design contest.

More from Robb Report

The Synergy is a 1:1 scale model that looks like a cross between a spaceship and an endurance race car. Its futuristic exterior—which was dreamt up by Paris-based designers Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai—includes a front fascia that resembles the head of a hammerhead shark, giant fenders over both sets of wheels and an integrated rear wing. With a height of 3.5 feet tall and a length of 15 feet, the low-slung EV is unlike anything in the brand’s current lineup, though some familiar design cues, like its razor-thin headlights and sculpted lines, are still present.

Polestar Synergy

The concept’s cabin, which is the work of China-based interior designer Yingxiang Li, is as much of a departure from the norm as its body. The cockpit’s glass covering opens to reveal a single-seat interior that looks like a streamlined version of the interior of the X-Wing from Star Wars. The performance-oriented layout is meant to give drivers a sense of “floating comfort and control.”

Unfortunately, the Synergy is just a design concept so there are no technical details available other than that the vehicle is fully electric. Based on the brand’s past concepts, though, one would think that it would at least be powered by a dual-motor powertrain. The setup in the brand’s most recently announced model, the Polestar 6 roadster, features a dual-motor setup that produces 884 horses.

Inside the Polestar Synergy

Polestar has shown a willingness to put past concepts into production, but the Synergy is just a design study and thus is unlikely to ever go into production. However, there will be a chance to see the vehicle in person. The gorgeous supercar will be on display at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, in early October, as part of the two brands’s new partnership. It will then make appearances at select Polestar locations around the country.

Click here to see more photos of the Polestar Synergy concept.

The Polestar Synergy in Photos

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.