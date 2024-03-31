Points Pursuit: How to save 15% off Delta award flights

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

The Delta SkyMiles program gives members an easy way to earn and redeem rewards. After all, there’s no better feeling than getting a “free” flight with the miles you’ve racked up from flying, spending on your travel credit card or a mix of both.

Even better, the airline offers an underrated perk exclusively for select card holders: a 15% discount from SkyMiles flight redemptions, dubbed TakeOff 15. There’s seemingly no limit to this benefit; so the more you redeem, the more miles you can save on travel over time.

Let’s dive into the basics of this award discount available to Delta card holders.

How to get 15% off SkyMiles redemptions

TakeOff 15 is only available to those with the following Delta Amex cards:

If you have one of these cards, you’ll want to make sure that it’s properly linked to your Delta SkyMiles profile. You can do this by visiting Delta’s website or Delta’s app, visiting “My Wallet” and then adding your card under the “Saved Payment Method” section.

Then, you’ll always see the 15% discount applied automatically when searching for flights on Delta’s website (or app) redeeming SkyMiles. The discount is only eligible on Delta and Delta Connection-operated flights. Partner-operated tickets aren’t eligible for the discount. At checkout, you’ll need to pay for the remaining taxes and fees with the same Delta card.

As you can see, the discount can be applied to any of Delta’s fare classes: basic economy, Main Cabin, Comfort+ or first class. In this example, this round-trip flight from New York-LaGuardia (LGA) to Nashville (BNA) in Main Cabin normally costs 16,000 SkyMiles and $12 in taxes and fees but only requires 13,600 SkyMiles for eligible card holders.

If you need trip inspiration, check out Delta’s SkyMiles Deals page. You’ll be able to see all the great destinations you can visit from your home airport, and of course, enjoy the 15% percent discount on Delta-operated flights.

This benefit is easily one of our favorite ways to save hard-earned SkyMiles at CNN Underscored. Not only is it possible to save 15% off all Delta redemptions, but you can cancel your award ticket at any time for a full refund back to your SkyMiles balance (and to your credit card for the taxes charged) if you book a ticket in Main Cabin or higher.\

Best Delta credit cards to earn SkyMiles

If you’re looking to score Delta flights with miles — and with the favorable 15% percent discount — you’ll want to consider applying for one of the cards in the SkyMiles portfolio. In essence, the benefit is available to all Delta consumer and business card holders, with the notable exception of the no-annual-fee Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card.

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150, making it the cheapest option to access the TakeOff 15 benefit. The card also offers a first free checked bag and the ability to earn a $200 Delta flight credit every year you spend $10,000 in a calendar year.

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card comes with a $350 annual fee but a few annual statement credits, including up to $150 Delta Stays and up to $120 on U.S. rideshare purchases. It’s also a great pick if you’re looking to earn Delta elite status with opportunities to earn Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQDs) and an annual companion certificate.

Lastly, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Card is an ideal choice for ultra-loyalists who want Sky Club access. With a $650 annual fee, it’s the most expensive card with access to the TakeOff 15 benefit but also provides several hundred dollars worth of statement credits and even access to complimentary upgrades upon availability.

No matter which Delta card you apply for, new applicants can earn welcome offers to boost their SkyMiles balances upon meeting minimum spending requirements.

Bottom line

While Delta has been criticized for devaluing its SkyMiles program over the years, the TakeOff 15 perk does make up for some value lost here. And if you’re flexible on travel dates, you can leverage Delta’s flexible fare calendar to find the cheapest dates with the least amount of miles possible.

