Points Pursuit: How elite members can double dip rewards on American flights and Hyatt stays

If you have American Airlines AAdvantage and World of Hyatt elite status, you’ll want to make sure your accounts are linked for extra rewards.

Linking your accounts is a quick and simple process that takes just minutes. However, the benefits are substantial. By doing so, you stand to earn extra Hyatt points from your American flights and American miles (and elite-qualifying Loyalty Points) from your Hyatt stays.

Here’s what you need to know about dual accrual on American Airlines and Hyatt.

Earning extra rewards through the American/Hyatt partnership

To earn extra rewards, you need to have elite status with American or Hyatt or hold status with both companies. Here’s a closer look at what you earn:

American elite members: One bonus American mile and Loyalty Point per eligible dollar on qualifying Hyatt stays and experiences.

Hyatt elite members: One bonus Hyatt point per eligible dollar on qualifying American Airlines flights.

To be clear, the bonus rewards credited from the American and Hyatt partnership are the same irrespective of your elite status level. So even entry-level World of Hyatt Discoverist members are eligible a bonus mile on qualifying American Airlines flights.

The World of Hyatt Credit Card and the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card both offer automatic entry-tier Discoverist status to the primary cardholder.

Best of all, these earnings are in addition to the standard World of Hyatt points earned on hotel stays and American Airlines AAdvantage miles earned on flights. And you can still book your Hyatt stays on the Hyatt website or app or American flights through the American website or app.

And if you link your accounts, you may receive fast-track elite status opportunities in the partner program. For instance, AAdvantage elite members have historically received shortcuts to World of Hyatt status, and a couple of years ago, I used a promotion for Hyatt elite members to accelerate my path to a higher American Airlines status tier.

Additionally, invite-only American ConciergeKey members can attain top-tier Hyatt Globalist status without fulfilling any stay requirements.

Linking your American and Hyatt accounts

Thankfully, enrolling in this promotion is simple — just use the following links:

American elite members: aa.com/worldofhyatt

Hyatt elite members: worldofhyatt.com/aa

If you have elite status in both programs, we recommend linking your accounts with landing pages to be certain your accounts are linked.

Bottom line

If you hold elite status with American Airlines AAdvantage or World of Hyatt, ensuring your accounts are linked will get you on your way to earning more rewards.

Linking accounts is a straightforward process that only takes minutes but offers substantial benefits.

Moreover, linking accounts may provide opportunities for fast-tracking elite status in the partner program, further enhancing your benefits and privileges. So, don’t miss out on these opportunities for dual accrual and increased rewards; link your American and Hyatt accounts today.

