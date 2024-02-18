Points Pursuit: How to get double the benefits with Marriott and United’s RewardsPlus partnership

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali - Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

RewardsPlus — the partnership between United MileagePlus and Marriott Bonvoy — is an easy way to earn extra travel rewards and potentially unlock elite status and benefits you might not know about.

We’ll walk you through everything you need to understand about RewardsPlus to enhance your travel and earnings on United flights and Marriott stays.

United elites accessing Marriott status

Marriott Gold Elite status can provide perks at properties like The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki. - Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

If you hold United Premier Gold, Premier Platinum, Premier 1K or Global Services status, you’re eligible for Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.

Gold Elite status offers benefits like a 25% bonus on points and complimentary enhanced internet access, enhanced room upgrades (excluding suites) and a welcome gift of points upon check-in at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties.

At a property like The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali or The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort Waikiki, Gold Elite status could get you a complimentary upgrade to an ocean view room.

You cannot enroll for Marriott Bonvoy status if you are a United Premier member who received a MileagePlus status match or participated in a challenge. In other words, you must have earned United status outright to get a match to Marriott.

If you’re not eligible, these credit cards offer Gold Elite status and offer welcome bonuses.

Alternatively, you have the option to elevate your status to Marriott Platinum Elite by holding the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card. This card has a $650 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Platinum Elite status offers an array of benefits, including a 50% bonus on points earned, room upgrades (up to suites at some brands), late checkout and access to executive lounges or complimentary breakfast where available.

Marriott elites accessing United status

United Premier Silver status can make your travels more enjoyable. - Kyle Olsen/CNN Underscored

If you hold Marriott Bonvoy Titanium or Ambassador Elite status, you’re eligible for United Premier Silver status.

At this status level, you’ll enjoy a 40% mileage bonus, a complimentary checked bag weighing up to 70 pounds, preferred seating and complimentary Economy Plus seats at check-in for both you and a companion. nAdditionally, you qualify for complimentary upgrades to first class on some flights, although as a Silver traveler, your priority on the upgrade list is usually low.

Those with Marriott status obtained through a status match or challenge are ineligible to register. Similarly, if you already hold United Premier Silver status or higher, you won’t qualify for the status match.

Earn extra United miles on Marriott stays

If you’re booking an eligible rate at a Marriott property through Marriott.com in conjunction with a United flight, consider initiating your reservation search on united.com/MarriottBonus to earn an additional 500 bonus miles.

By visiting this link, you’ll find your upcoming flights associated with your MileagePlus account, including both revenue and award tickets.

United

The 500 bonus miles serve as an extra reward on top of your standard Marriott Bonvoy earnings.

You can accumulate 500 bonus miles per completed stay, with the exception of stays at Ritz-Carlton Destination Club, Design Hotels and Bulgari brands. Furthermore, this bonus isn’t applicable to select other properties.

If you’re redeeming Marriott points or booking at a rate other than the standard Marriott member rate (e.g., government rates, group/contracted rates, exclusive elite offers, exclusive member offers and hotel deals), you may not be eligible to earn the 500 bonus miles.

Transferring rewards between United and Marriott

You can transfer United miles to Marriott points, and vice-versa. - Andrew Kunesh/CNN Underscored

In addition to reciprocal elite status benefits, the RewardsPlus partnership offers the option to convert Marriott points into United miles and vice versa. But that’s generally not the best way to maximize your rewards.

Transferring United miles to Marriott Bonvoy points

United MileagePlus members have the option to transfer up to 100,000 United miles to Marriott Bonvoy points at a 1:1 ratio each calendar year. However, travel rewards website The Points Guy typically advises against this unless you have a particular high-value Marriott redemption in mind as TPG observes United miles hold a 73% higher value compared to Marriott Bonvoy points.

Transferring Marriott points to United miles

You can transfer Marriott Bonvoy points to United miles in increments ranging from 3,000 to 240,000 points. For every 3 Marriott points transferred, you’ll receive 1 MileagePlus mile. Moreover, there’s an added incentive: every 60,000 points transferred earns you a bonus of 10,000 miles.

For instance, if you convert 120,000 Marriott points into MileagePlus, you’d receive 60,000 United miles.

If you decide to transfer your Marriott points to United Airlines, we recommend having a specific, high-value flight redemption in mind where you’ll be getting more value than you would from your Marriott points.

Bottom line

The RewardsPlus partnership between United and Marriott presents an excellent opportunity to attain additional elite status and maximize benefits during Marriott stays.

In just a few minutes, you can access a new elite status level and accrue bonus United miles on your Marriott stays.

