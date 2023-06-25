This off-the-shoulder summer top 'hides chub and muffin tops' — and it's just $22 (over 50% off)

June kind of snuck up on me — my bod hasn't caught up to weather. It's not in the shape the beach requires of me when it's this hot out and I'm not ready to show a lot of skin just yet. However, I would like to put a few things in my cart that are both flattering and weather-appropriate. I'm pretty sure I'm not alone — if you're browsing the internet for something that feels like summer but isn't too revealing, Amazon shoppers have picked out the perfect top — the Poetsky Off-the-Shoulder T-Shirt — and right now, you can get it for just $22, down from $47.

Poetsky Poetsky Off-the-Shoulder T-Shirt $22 $47 Save $25 with coupon Soft and forgiving, polyester and rayon make this top drapey and flattering on a variety of figures. Choose from 30 different colors. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. Save $25 with coupon $22 at Amazon

Sophisticated and elegant, yet casual, this top hangs off your shoulders and arms with the perfect summer drape. Not only is it cute, but it also camouflages anything you want to keep in the shadows. It's cut a bit longer than a typical t-shirt, keeping the top part loose while the bottom part hugs your hips with slight ruching. Over 6,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star review — a lot of the reviews rave about how flattering it is, but they point to different areas that it hides or accentuates. Some say it's great for covering up the middle.

"Omg buy buy buy! Once i tried it on - i bought 4 more!" raved a five-star fan. "I put this baby on and it was instant love! It’s a perfect fit - it’s hugs your body perfectly at the hips so that it’s baggy in the belly - hides chub and muffin tops. You can wear off the shoulder or as a scoop neck. Very light material and super comfortable- this is my new ‘go to’ for a casual yet sexy look. Buy it!!"

Shoppers who are top-heavy, are just as enthusiastic.

"This top is so flattering," gushed a rave reviewer. "My top is about 2 sizes bigger than my bottom. This top is perfect for that. I love the way it slightly hugs the hip area but is large and drapey on the top. It is comfortable to wear and looks great."

"All of my weight is from chest to bottom of tummy," shared a happy shopper. "This blouse gives the coverage I want and still look sexy. I'm 60 years old and I am amazed when I look sexy, 😉"

'I'm 60 years old and I am amazed when I look sexy': 6,000 shoppers give this top a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon)

Even if you don't think you can pull off a one-shoulder top, this one might surprise you.

"I'm a very modest person," wrote a shocked shopper. "I never would have thought that I'd wear a shirt that is off the shoulder, but I really like this. It is so comfortable, it's attractive but not too outrageous. So comfortable, just the right amount of stretch, very flattering even though I have a very huge stomach. Love it!"

Poetsky Poetsky Off The Shoulder Top $22 $47 Save $25 with coupon With or without a tank top underneath, this top hangs slightly off the shoulder and shows just the right amount of skin. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. Save $25 with coupon $22 at Amazon

