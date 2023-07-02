Podiatrists say these sneakers have 'great support' — and they're on sale for July 4th, from $30

If your lifestyle or job requires you to be on your feet all day, you know the importance of having the right shoes. Sure, there’s no shortage of kicks advertising stellar support and impressive shock absorption — but how many of those actually deliver? Lucky for your overworked tootsies, Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes perform as advertised — and they're on sale starting at $32, down from $60.

Amazon Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes $30 $60 Save $30 These comfortable, breathable shoes slip on like socks. With an air cushion sole, they're great for people who walk a lot and need good shock absorption. $30 at Amazon

They do the work of expensive designer sneakers at a fraction of the price. Many of the 11,000-plus five-star Amazon reviewers — including nurses, teachers and essential workers — report they feel like they’re walking on air.

These sock-like sneaks are made of lightweight woven fabric and are stretchy enough to be slipped on and off without having to fiddle around with laces. Yhoon’s incredible walking shoes have garnered thousands of reviews from shoppers who walk a lot. Here’s what they had to say.

Feel no pain, thanks to great shock absorption and the platform design. (Photo: Amazon)

Praise from the medical community

The cushioned construction has earned praise from a nursing student who wrote, “These shoes are the best sneakers I have ever worn! I started out nursing school wearing clogs...and my feet would kill me after wearing them for just three hours. I bought these because it said they were super-cushioned and make your feet feel supported and they definitely do just that. Best purchase I have made for nursing school.”

“I’m a nurse. I bought them for work for good support,” wrote another. “I love these shoes... Not one shift has gone by where I haven’t been complimented on them either...great price, great support.”

Doctors love the Yhoon walking shoes, too. Board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says the sole offers excellent shock absorption. “The platform is great for heel pain and metatarsalgia [pain in the ball of the foot],” she shares with Yahoo Life.

Dr. Zaydenberg also raves about the accommodative toe box — a must if you have bunions and hammertoes.

And they’re super cute! The 15 available colors include black, gray, navy blue and purple.

Super-comfortable

On your feet all day? You’ll be all set with this pair of constant-comfort shoes. “I work for a hotel so there is a lot of back and forth going on. No longer do I come home in pain. My feet and back don’t hurt anymore,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

“I am an essential worker and often pick up shifts in my hospital's emergency dept. So needless to say I am on my feet quite a lot,” wrote an appreciative wearer. “The comfort of the shoe is ridiculous and so easy to slip on/off.”

“Love love. Great for my job as an elementary teacher. My feet feel great by the end of the day. Must buy,” added another.

Great walking shoe

Spending so much time at home makes taking a daily stroll almost a necessity — and these sneakers are just the ticket.

“Loved these shoes. Bought them for eight hours of walking around NYC. I have wide feet and healing from herniated L4 and L5. Absolutely no foot, back or leg discomfort at all,” wrote one thrilled shopper.

Light as air

Despite the chunky, supportive sole, these walking shoes are incredibly lightweight — you’ll feel like you’re walking through clouds!

“Goodness gracious. I finally found shoes that I can wear all day and not hurt my feet,” wrote a relieved shopper. “I have bunions and it makes it soo hard to find shoes that don’t hurt. I work at a hospital and have to walk a lot, up and down stairs all day long...[Yhoon] literally feels like walking on air. I was clicking my heels and skipping down the hallway at the hospital showing my friends my new slides.”

“In my job, there are no breaks. I stand for hours and everyone asks why is it that I am never tired,” said a happy reviewer. “I have had other good working, standing, walking shoes. None compare to this.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

