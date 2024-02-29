Podiatrists, Fitness Instructors, and Editors Name the Best On Cloud Shoes for Walking



On is one of the newer athletic shoe brands to land on the scene. Launched in 2010 with the goal of creating a high-performance shoe that mimics the feeling of running on clouds, the Swiss label has quickly become one of the most popular sneaker brands for runners and walkers alike. If you’re in the market for the best On cloud shoes for walking, you’ve come to the right place.

“The CloudTec sole is what sets the On shoe apart from other brands,” says Hillary Brenner, D.P.M., a podiatric surgeon practicing in New York City. It “features small circular, cushioned pods which compress,” adds Priya Parthasarathy D.P.M., a podiatrist and a spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). The ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam in this unique design allows for “much more flex” than a typical sneaker design, Dr. Brenner says.



“The cloud-like sole moves vertically, horizontally, and multi-directionally, giving a comfortable and free feeling while walking,” says Bobby Gallant, a senior instructor at Barry’s in New York City. “I’ve also found that they’re very lightweight.”

An avid runner myself who happens to shop for a living, I’ve tested a couple pairs of On shoes over the past few years and have to agree that they’re some of the lightest sneakers on the market, contributing to their cloud-like reputation. As for their increasing popularity, I find they’re just as easy to spot on a crowded city street as they are on someone in my run club, but which as the best for walking? That depends on your lifestyle and preferences.

There are plenty of On cloud shoes that are ideal for walking, whether you step on the sidewalk each morning or hit the hiking trails on the weekends. Ahead, shop the best On cloud shoes for walking, according to podiatrists, trainers, and editors.

Cloud X 3 AD

Considering the price compared to other On walking shoes and the versatility of the design (you can wear these to the gym, to the store, or for a walk outside), the On Cloud X AD is our best overall pick from the brand. It’s lightweight (about 7.5 ounces) with breathable mesh upper and a good amount of CloudTec cushioning. Raised sidewalls, rubber pads on the outsole, and a wide platform bottom mean these stand up to agility work. The Speedboard allows for power with every step to propel you forward with ease. Basically, they’re the best of both worlds.

Cloudmonster

“For maximum cushion, I really enjoy the On Cloudmonster,” says Gallant. He calls them “extremely comfortable and light,” noting that they’re “forward rolling” to propel you forward with each step.

Dr. Parthasarathy is also recommends this style, describing it as “a fan favorite, which provides max cushioning and a rocker bottom, which propels you forward when walking.” However, she notes it may compress too much when walking, so you’ll want to make sure it’s the right fit for you and replace it often.

The latest edition Cloudmonster 2 is also now available, offering more cushioning, maximum energy return, and increased recycled materials.



Cloudstratus 3

“For slightly less cushion but more support,” Gallant recommends the Cloudstratus line. “They are similar to the Cloudmonster but give you a more connected to the ground feeling.”

The newest drop in this collection is the Cloudstratus 3, which has a plush feel and double CloudTec to keep legs feeling good, no matter how many steps you rack up. It also has a nylon Speedboard for quick forward rolls and a thick foam midsole for soft landings, making this option good for walkers working on speeding up their time.

Cloudtilt

“This is a very lightweight shoe for people that prefer a lightweight walker, especially for travel,” says Dr. Parthasarathy. The upper mesh is breathable, made of 100% recycled polyester. With speed laces and sock-like construction, they’re a cinch to put on and off, which certainly comes in handy while going through airport security. Plus, the ample cushioning means you’ll be able to explore new areas without your feet begging you to take a break. “However, they may not be as durable as their other styles,” Dr. Parthasarathy points out.

Cloudroam

This is a “great trail walker,” according to Dr. Parthasarathy, who points out the cushioning and waterproof design. “I like the ankle height, more rigid to protect against injury on the trail,” she adds.

Along with the supportive ankle height and waterproof features, the shoe has a TPU toe cap to prevent mud and other elements from seeping into the boots. It also has a plush collar for comfort and a grippy rubber outsole for traction on uneven terrain. If you regularly hit the trails, consider adding this hiking boot to your collection.

Cloud 5

Worn by Brooke Shields, the On Cloud 5 walking shoes are a solid choice for people who stand all day. In fact, they landed a spot on our list of the best shoes for nurses thanks to their all-day comfort and efficient design.

Speed laces make the shoes easy to slip on and off, while their light weight and low yet soft cushioning mean they’ll support your feet for hours on end. One of the brand’s most popular kicks, these hold your feet in place with a molded heel and are made with 44% recycled materials.

Cloudnova

Sporting a mid-top silhouette and modern design, the On Cloudnova is a great everyday sneaker, especially if you typically rack up a few miles during your usual routine. An engineered mesh upper keeps feel cool, and a padded heel offers comfort and support. Though they’re a lifestyle shoe, they still have On’s performance technology, including CloudTec cushioning and a propelling Speedboard, baked in.

How to choose the best On shoes for walking

✔️ Make sure they fit and feel comfortable right away. The best On shoe for everyone might vary. Consider trying on multiple sizes and styles to find the one that’s best for your unique feet. There should be a thumbs’ width distance from the tip of your longest toe to the tip of the shoe when it comes to the proper fit of any walking shoe, Dr. Brenner says.

✔️ Think about arch support. If you have normal arches, you’ll want a firm but flexible shoe. If you have flat arches, you’ll want a stability shoe with extra support in the midsole. If you have high arches, you’ll want a neutral shoe with normal support, Dr. Brenner explains.

✔️ Consider the cushioning. Cushioning is an important factor when shopping for shoes, according to Gallant. Some On walking shoes have more cushioning than others. Depending on what activities you plan to do in the shoes, the right style for you may vary. For instance distance runners and walkers may need more cushioning than casual exercisers.

✔️ Know how you’ll use them. When it comes to all of the above factors, the activities you plan to wear On shoes for will determine which are the best. Hikers will need more traction on the outsole while city walkers may prefer a more stylish option. It just depends on your lifestyle.

Are On shoes good for walking?

Many On shoes are good for walking. “They have superior cushioning, with various heel drops and levels of support,” says Dr. Parthasarathy. “A lot of their shoes also feature a rocker bottom which propels you forward.”

Gallant likes On shoes for walking because of how comfortable they are. “On is known for its ‘cloud elements’ on the sole of the shoes. They collapse at different times, giving you a sensation of walking on a cloud,” he explains.

On makes shoes with “a good balance between cushion, support, and breathability,” add Dr. Brenner. “The design of the shoe provides more stability to the foot for the leg alignment, i.e. helping prevent aches and pains in the ankle and knees.”

Which On shoes are best for standing all day?

The best On shoes for standing all day are the Cloud 5 sneakers. They recently made it on our list of the best shoes for nurses, and we love the speed laces, the supportive cushioning, and how lightweight they are.

How we chose the best On shoes for walking

We spoke with Hillary Brenner, D.P.M., a podiatric surgeon practicing in New York City; Priya Parthasarathy D.P.M., a podiatrist and a spokesperson for the APMA; Bobby Gallant, a senior instructor at Barry’s in New York City. They shared their insights on what to look for in the best On shoes for walking. We also did our own research and leaned on editor expertise to select the picks on this list.

Why trust us

For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Additionally, Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.

