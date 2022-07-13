The best shoes on sale for Prime Day from Adidas, Asics and more, according to podiatrists

Let's get physical: These Prime Day deals on athletic shoes are too good to miss! (Photos: Amazon)

With Prime Day upon us, promise yourself to freshen up that all-important footwear — it's prime time (hehe) to invest in your feet as we're seeing great sneaker deals right now, due in part to a cumulative $45 billion in overstock from orders placed during the supply chain crisis of 2021, when demand was high. The result? Amazing bargains to be had at Amazon.

With the advice of podiatrists, we assembled an array of comfy, cushy, supportive athletic shoes to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face — all on sale for Prime Day.

Doussprt Slip-on Walking Shoes $28 $60 Save $32 $28 at Amazon These sock-like mesh kicks have a slip-on design with an elastic cuff, so you don't even have to bother with laces. Just stick your feet in and go. Plus, check out that platform!

More important: Bonafide foot doctors give them the thumbs-up. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif, tells Yahoo Life. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.”

Lamincoa Women's Running Shoes $35 $70 Save $35 $35 at Amazon These sneakers are both breathable and lightweight, so they're amazing for casual walks, running errands or hitting the gym.

“These are good for people with plantar fasciitis," explains NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear. "I like to tell my patients to get gel heel cups, but the bubble on the heel is even better because it has a lower density, which provides better shock absorption.”

The stylish GoWalk sneaker is a friend to all who suffer from joint pain and all those uncomfortable foot aches. The slip-on style — which features a rear pull-tab in the back — is a bonus for those with dexterity issues. Plus, the tip of the shoe is round and the flat mesh upper is woven yet stretchy, making it easy for any foot shape to sit comfortably inside the shoe. On top of all that, the shoe’s dual-density outsole provides the stability and support you need for all-day comfort.

These Asics sneakers boast a lug outsole that helps with traction (perfect for people who regularly navigate slippery floors or love to go on hikes). Plus, the ultra-cushioned kicks provide excellent shock absorption, which the podiatrist loves.

"The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," explains Dr. Zaydenberg,

Akk Walking Tennis Shoes $30 $70 Save $40 $30 at Amazon Wide and roomy, these lightweight slip-on sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion.

Breathable, light sneakers with almost 17,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon? Sounds good to us!

“They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explains Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot & Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Slow Man Women's Walking Shoe $37 $80 Save $43 $37 at Amazon Made of mesh fabric, these babies feel light on your feet and are just as flexible as your favorite pair of socks. Choose from 26 colors.

The outsole has an air bubble and a chunky rubber sole, which Dr. Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” and provides “plenty of cushioning.” The wide toebox accommodates those who have bunions and hammertoes too. If that's not enough to convince you to get them, perhaps more than 57,000 five-star reviews will do it.

These Adidas sneaks routinely top Amazon bestseller lists, and for good reason: Not only are they sleek and stylish (just check out that cool pink gradient!) but they're super comfy for your heels, too. An added extra? They come in more than 30 colors.

Explains Dr. Zaydenberg: "The heel lift is great — it helps take the pressure off the posterior and the bottom part of the heel. The texture of the material doesn’t contribute to creating pressure in that part of the foot as well.” Choose from 30 color options.

Just a reminder: You'll get your new sneaks super-fast if you're an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not yet a member, sign up now for speedy delivery and free shipping — and for exclusive members-only access to deals for Prime Day (coming up soon!). Click here for a free 30-day trial.

✅ See all of our Prime Day 2022 coverage

✅ Prime Day deals require Amazon Prime membership. Sign up & get a free trial

Prime Day 2022 at Yahoo: Shop Amazon’s best Prime Day deals, follow our Prime Day live blog for expert advice on what to shop right now, and see all of our Prime Day coverage, here.

(By the way, if you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.)