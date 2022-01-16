Take it from a podiatrist: Here are the smartest, comfiest athletic shoes on sale at Amazon
Still ramping up to that "I'm gonna get in shape this year!" pledge? Great, but...have you taken a good hard look at your sneakers lately? You'll probably want to — need too —get yourself a new pair, something sturdy but pleasing to the eye. Well, here's the good news: You don't have to sacrifice style for support. If you make the right choice.
Yahoo Life asked New York–based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg to pick the comfiest shoes she's been coveting as of late — and guess what? They're all available at Amazon, and they're all on sale. The doctor is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear.
A shoe switch-up is an excellent opportunity to tend to those foot problems that longer walks may have revealed. We, with help from the good doctor, have rounded up some smart, and very affordable, choices.
Scroll for Dr. Zaydenberg's top picks.
Feethit Women's Running Shoes
These lightweight kicks come in a rainbow of colors — 13 to be exact — plus the slip-resistant sole makes them perfect if you're on your feet all day for either work or play (or just trying to navigate the ice in your driveway). They even have over 2,200 five-star reviews from happy five-star shoppers.
Dr. Zaydenberg raves about them, too:
"The toe box is accommodative," she states. "The heel lift helps people with insertional Achilles Tendonitis, as well as those with metatarsalgia (or pain in the ball of your foot)."
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These sporty sneakers are Amazon's No. 1 bestselling cross-training shoes, though they'll serve you well in or out of the gym, too. Available in 12 colors in both regular and wide widths, these sneakers are made for the everyday. Not to mention, they have over 30,700 five-star reviews, including plenty from nurses, teachers, and restaurant workers.
“The sole of the toe box is propulsive — meaning the tip is off the ground — which helps you offload the pressure from the ball of your foot.”
Saucony Women's Grid Excursion TR12 Sneaker
Spent much of these long pandemic months wandering around your home barefoot? The fat pad at the ball of your foot might have taken a beating.
These kicks — available in 20 colors and in both regular and wide widths — help with any pain you might experience there. Explains Dr. Zaydenberg:
“If the fat pad on the bottom of the ball of your foot wore off, the platform on these sneakers can help provide relief and can help partially substitute it.”
Plus, with over 6,300 five-star reviews, you're sure to be in very good company if you pick up a pair or two.
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
These sneakers routinely top Amazon bestseller lists, and for good reason: Not only are they stylish (just check out that cool pink gradient!) but they're so comfy for your heels, too. Explains Dr. Zaydenberg:
"The heel lift is great — It helps take the pressure off the posterior and the bottom part of the heel. The texture of the material doesn’t contribute to creating pressure in that part of the foot as well.”
Grab them in one of over 23 colors!
Lamincoa Womens Air Running Shoes
These sneakers boast being both breathable and lightweight — a must for both casual walks, running around completing errands, or even hitting the gym. However, that's not the only reason Dr. Zaydenberg sings their praises:
“This is good for people with plantar fasciitis," she explains. "I like to tell my patients to get gel heel cups, but the bubble on the heel is even better because it has a lower density, which provides better shock absorption.”
