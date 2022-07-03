A podiatrist picks the comfiest shoes in Amazon's July 4th sale — from $34
Why is it that sneakers seem to be the last thing in our wardrobe we remember to replace? They're arguably more important than anything else we wear, yet we tend to wait till they're falling apart to get a new pair. As a July 4th resolution, promise yourself to freshen up that all-important footwear — it's prime time to invest in your feet as we're seeing great sneaker deals right now. Not sure were to start? We sought out informed help and made a list for you. With the advice of a smart podiatrist, we assembled an array of comfy, cushy, supportive athletic shoes to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face — all on sale for this summer holiday weekend.
Slip-on Walking Shoes
These socklike mesh sneakers slip on and off with ease.
These breathable kicks have a slip-on design with an elastic cuff, so you don't even have to bother with laces. Just stick your feet in and go. Plus, check out that platform!
More important: Bonafide foot doctors give them the thumbs-up. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif, tells Yahoo Life. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.”
These sneakers — now over percent off — are both breathable and lightweight, so they're amazing for casual walks, running errands or hitting the gym. But that's not the only reason Dr. Zaydenberg sings their praises.
“These are good for people with plantar fasciitis," explains NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear. "I like to tell my patients to get gel heel cups, but the bubble on the heel is even better because it has a lower density, which provides better shock absorption.”
Go Walk Joy Sneaker
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling walking shoe: This slip-on style looks like a loafer, but feels like a sneaker.
The stylish GoWalk sneaker is a friend to all who suffer from joint pain and all those uncomfortable foot aches. The slip-on style — which features a rear pull-tab in the back — is a bonus for those with dexterity issues. Plus, the tip of the shoe is round and the flat mesh upper is woven yet stretchy, making it easy for any foot shape to sit comfortably inside the shoe. On top of all that, the shoe’s dual-density outsole provides the stability and support you need for all-day comfort.
Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes
Choose from 23 colorways, available in regular and wide widths, half and whole sizes.
These Asics sneakers boast a lug outsole that helps with traction (perfect for people who regularly navigate slippery floors or love to go on hikes). Plus, these ultra-cushioned kicks provide excellent shock absorption, which the podiatrist loves.
"The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," explains Dr. Zaydenberg,
Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes
Walking Tennis Shoes
Wide and roomy, these lightweight slip-on sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion.
Breathable, light sneakers with almost 17,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon? Sounds good to us!
“They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explains Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot & Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
Women's Walking Shoes
These casual, lightweight sneakers come in 26 colorways!
Made of mesh fabric, these babies feel light on your feet and are just as flexible as your favorite pair of socks. The outsole has an air bubble and a chunky rubber sole, which Dr. Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” and provides “plenty of cushioning.” The wide toebox accommodates those who have bunions and hammertoes too. If that's not enough to convince you to get them, perhaps more than 57,000 five-star reviews will do it. Be sure to click the on-page coupon available on some styles for an extra discount.
Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Stylish, laceless shoes with Cloudfoam cushioning.
These Adidas sneaks routinely top Amazon bestseller lists, and for good reason: Not only are they sleek and stylish (just check out that cool pink gradient!) but they're super comfy for your heels, too. An added extra? They come in more than 30 colors.
Explains Dr. Zaydenberg: "The heel lift is great — it helps take the pressure off the posterior and the bottom part of the heel. The texture of the material doesn’t contribute to creating pressure in that part of the foot as well.” Choose from 30 color options.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
