Run, don't walk: A podiatrist points us to the comfiest shoes in Amazon's 4th of July sale

Whatever you do this 4th of July weekend — camping out, cooking out, hanging out — you'll probably notice your footwear. Is it serving all your needs?

For shoes that are good for both your feet and gentle on your wallet, we asked podiatrists for the shoe features that will help your feet feel good all day.

Amazon has loads of options and deals. If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

Scroll down for podiatrist-approved warm-weather shoes that feel as good as they look.

Doussprt Womens Slip-On Walking Shoes
These breathable kicks have a slip-on design with an elastic cuff, so you don't even have to bother with laces — just stick your feet in and go.

Bonafide foot doctors give these walking shoes the thumbs-up, too. “Stability, or ‘support,’ is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time,” Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, Calif, tells Yahoo Life. “Making the foot stable means that the joints of the foot are in better alignment and the muscles, tendons and ligaments are not having to work as hard. A good shoe will do a lot of that work.”

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
The slip-on style — which features a rear pull-tab in the back — is a bonus for those with dexterity issues. Plus, the tip of the shoe is round, and the flat mesh upper is woven yet stretchy, making it easy for any foot shape to sit comfortably inside the shoe.

The stylish GoWalk sneaker is a friend to all who suffer from joint pain and all those uncomfortable foot aches. And, on top of all that, the shoe’s dual-density outsole provides the stability and support you need for all-day comfort.

Asics Womens Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes
Available in both regular and wide widths, these Asics sneakers boast a lug outsole that helps with traction (perfect for people who regularly navigate slippery floors or love to go on hikes).

These ultra-cushioned kicks provide excellent shock absorption, which the podiatrist loves. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," explains NYC-based podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear.

Ecco Women's Soft Classic Sneaker
These low-tops are made with either a gorgeous full-grain leather or soft nubuck, and the matching laces add to the cool monochromatic look.

The flexible soles on these sneaks use Ecco's special technology to cushion your foot with each step. “The toe box looks accommodative, and they’re supportive," says Dr. Zaydenberg. "Plus, leather and suede are natural materials, which is good for people with skin conditions as they don’t promote sweat.”

The Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes are superstars, with over 19,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits,” explains Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Slow Man Slip-On Mesh Walking Shoes
The Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes are made of mesh fabric, so they feel light on your feet and are just as flexible as your favorite pair of socks.

The outsole has an air bubble and a chunky rubber sole, which Dr. Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” and provides “plenty of cushioning.” The wide toebox accommodates those who have bunions and hammertoes too. If that's not enough to convince you to get these walking shoes, perhaps the 56,000 five-star reviews will do it.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

