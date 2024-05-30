Pocono Pride Festival: Two stages, more space at biggest celebration to date

The Pocono Pride Festival is back in downtown Stroudsburg this weekend with a larger footprint and more entertainment and vendors than ever before.

The festival, set for noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, will take place on 6th and 7th streets between Main and Sarah streets, as well as Monroe Street between 6th and 7th.

This street closure configuration, which is new for a Stroudsburg event, provides “a nice size for the event” while not disrupting traffic or parking on Main Street, said Erik Diemer, one of the coordinators and founders of the event.

For the first time, two stages will be set up for the event – the main stage in Courthouse Square with music and drag performances, and the Spotlight Stage on 6th Street with story time and entertainment geared toward children. There will also be chalk, face painting and other children’s activities nearby.

A Progress Pride flag flies outside Novus ACS in Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg in 2020.

Filling out the sponsor and vendor rosters was tough in the event’s first year, but this year organizers got “well over 200 applications” for 125 vendor spots, Diemer said.

Vendors will be sorted by category, intended to feel “like a little village, where each block has its own personality and feel,” Diemer said.

“Everybody wants to be involved. That’s the beautiful thing about this event,” he said.

Inclusive Communication Services out of New York City will provide sign language interpretation.

“We want to ensure that we’re being inclusive and equitable of every single attendee,” said Stroudsburg Mayor Michael Moreno.

Moreno is also a Pocono Pride Festival coordinator along with Diemer and Benny Vukaj.

Also new this year is the Pocono PRIDE Coalition’s partnership with the Community Foundation of Monroe County, using donations to build an endowed fund to continue supporting the festival and other inclusive work in the community.

Additional Pocono Pride events

Stroudsburg is the heart of the Poconos, Moreno said, but “it’s called Pocono Pride Festival, Pocono Pride Coalition, and Pocono is a region.”

“Our goal is to kind of spread the love around the county,” he said, and to the other Pocono counties in the future.

The weekend kicks off Friday night at Mount Airy Casino Resort, where awards will be given to Corinne Goodwin, executive director and founder of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project (Person of the Year); Camp Out Poconos (Business of the Year) and Mount Airy Casino Resort (Ally of the Year).

Events also included a ‘90s-themed drag show at the Sherman Showcase in Stroudsburg (9 p.m. Friday), a Pride mass at Christ Episcopal Church in Stroudsburg (5 p.m. Saturday) a pre-party at Camp Out Poconos (6 p.m. Saturday) and an after party hosted by Camp Out Poconos at Siamsa Irish Pub in Stroudsburg (5 to 11 p.m. Sunday).

For additional information, and tickets where required, see poconopridefestival.com/pride-weekend-events.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono Pride Festival set for biggest year yet in 2024