Pleasantville girl scout to be honored with Gold Award for pollinator education project

COLUMBUS — Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland will recognize Fairfield Union High School student Rosemary Beiter with the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. The Gold Award is the top distinction under the Girl Scouts Highest Awards program, a national program signifying a Girl Scout’s commitment to improving her community leadership, creativity and dedication.

Beiter is a senior from Pleasantville.

Pleasantville Pollinator Education

For her project, Beiter worked with the town of Pleasantville to promote awareness of pollinators and to support local pollinator habitats. She worked with a local elementary school and taught fourth-graders the importance of pollinator habitats, as well as spoke about pollinators at an elementary school carnival and Earth Day festival in the neighboring town of Lancaster. She also established two new pollinator habitats for Pleasantville and inspired community members to help maintain these habitats for years to come.

The Girl Scout Gold Award honors girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable “Take Action” projects. The Gold Award is the highest distinction falling under the Girl Scouts Highest Awards program. Girls dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to complete the steps to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts, like Rosemary, exemplify the values of Girl Scouts by addressing important issues in their communities and effecting lasting change,” said Tammy Wharton, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland in a news release. “Her project embodies the leadership skills and commitment to service that are hallmarks of the Gold Award. I applaud our 2024 Gold Award Girl Scouts for being innovators, big thinkers and role models.”

In 2024, 16 girls in the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland 30-county region will receive the Gold Award. The Gold Award is awarded to fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts annually, and each Gold Award Girl Scout spends one to two years on her project. Approximately one million Girl Scouts have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916.

Beiter and other recipients will receive their awards during the Highest Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 9 at the Idea Foundry in Columbus. Kate Siefert, ABC 6 and Fox 28 reporter, will serve as keynote speaker for the event.

