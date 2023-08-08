Shoppers say this seamless Playtex cooling bra is the ‘most comfortable’ they own — it's 60% off

Nothing can ruin your day faster than an uncomfortable bra, especially one that has a pesky underwire poking you. Luckily, there is a slew of wire-free options that provide the coverage and support you need without all the unwanted pinching and digging into your skin. One such option is the Playtex TruSupport Cool Comfort Bra, which is so popular that it’s racked up nearly 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it is “the most comfortable bra” they own. Plus, it's currently on sale for just $15 (from $39) — over 60% off!

The full-coverage bra from Playtex is specially designed to give you the support you need for an entire day. Along with cushioned straps that are fully adjustable, the seamless bra boasts a four-way support system that works to lift, shape and smooth your bust area. The wireless bra has a hook and eye closure and is free from any irritating tags for added comfort.

Even better, this bra is made from a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to will keep you cool and sweat-free — making it a great option to have on rotation in your lingerie drawer this summer. Shoppers say it works so well, you can say goodbye to dreaded boob sweat! “Best bra ever! I work in a kitchen and with this bra there isn’t any boob sweat and it doesn’t cut into me like most others,” raved one.

Nearly 15,000 shoppers love this supportive bra! (Photo: Amazon)

Others love how the bra shapes their bust without making them feel constricted. “Love this bra. Fits well and doesn't give me spillage or weird boob shape. Super comfy, feels like I'm not wearing anything. Also very cool, I run super hot but I don't feel like I'm sweating in this. It's lightweight but not flimsy,” wrote one.

Another said it’s so comfortable, they can’t even tell they are wearing a bra. “This is the most comfortable bra I’ve owned. I’ve spent over $65 for a bra — this was inexpensive and fit the best — feels like having nothing on.”

Sizes range from 36B to 46DDD and the bra comes in two neutral colors that will go with everything: white and beige. Perhaps best of all, you can snag one of these top sellers for as little as $15, depending on which size and color you choose. Stay comfortable this summer and buy the cooling bra nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers love.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

