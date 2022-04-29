10 can't-miss deals on PlayStation 4 games at Amazon, as low as $15

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's never been a better, more affordable time to get your Playstation fix. (Photo: Getty)

Sorry to say, it's still tough to get your hands on a PlayStation 5. But that's no reason your video game repertoire should be stalled. Why not give your trusty PS4 a little love this week with some new (to you) games? Whether your taste veers toward the epic crusade or present-day challenges, there's a title to suit your tastes, at crazy good prices that start at $15.

Love mythology? Try these games!

Hades

Zagreus in the Underworld

This indie hit title scored a whopping 4.9 out of 5 stars with Amazon reviewers — no wonder it’s won so many awards! This game places you into the shoes of Zagreus, son of the Greek god Hades. Zagreus just wants to get the heck out of the Underworld, and it’s up to you to guide him through randomly generated levels with his trusty sword to hack and slash anyone who gets in his way.

You’ll die a lot, but that’s okay, as this player notes: “Each run you get just that bit more powerful and are able to progress a bit further each time. [...] What's even more astounding is that the characters react to your failures and successes. It all feels incredibly organic and unscripted which is impressive.” And one shopper calls it a “masterpiece” that “deserves every single award it has won” because it’s “the best game to exist in the last decade, bar none.”

$30 $35 at Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising

It's been almost five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released for the Nintendo Switch, and we have no idea when the sequel is coming. Luckily, there are games like Immortals Fenyx Rising to scratch your itch for an open immersive world and epic story. The PlayStation 4 version is just $15, a 75 percent discount!

Story continues

One player loved the entire experience: "As a huge fan of Zelda games and Horizon Zero Dawn, this game had me hooked from the get-go. The open-world map is huge and totally explorable since you have the ability to climb and glide basically anywhere. There are tons of puzzles, too! I absolutely loved the gameplay and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fun way to spend some rainy/gloomy days inside."

$15 $60 at Amazon

God of War

Kratos is really, really trying to be a good dad. (Photo: Santa Monica Studio / Sony)

This mature-rated game is quite the family affair, as the Greek-deity-battling Kratos decides to leave behind the world he knows in favor of the colder and quieter north to raise his son in peace. But that tranquility doesn’t last long when he and the kid get involved in the affairs of gods and giants, forcing this former god to pick up his ax once again. The greatest-hits edition of this acclaimed title is now just $17.

Players are super enthusiastic about this one: "This is my first time playing an actual God of War game all the way through. I have often played demos but I decided to get it to play fully. It did not disappoint. I loved the graphics, combat and story, especially with the Norse mythology. I definitely plan on getting the sequel when it comes out later this year."

Sounds like you're getting real bang for your buck!

$17 $20 at Amazon

Fantasy lovers will get a kick out of these titles

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

Get acquainted with Gevalt of Rivia all over again. (Photo: CD Projekt Red)

While you wait for season three of the Netflix show, why not get better acquainted with the world of the Witcher through the video games that made the franchise popular in the United States in the first place? All the characters you love are here — Geralt, Yennifer and Ciri — and now they must face off against the powerful and brutal Wild Hunt. Instead of just watching the action you get to play a direct part in it here, and right now it’s only $20 at Amazon.

This is a popular game with all ages, including older women: "I'm a 49-year-old woman & I absolutely loved playing the game... the graphics are great... the storyline was really good." And this player says, "This is one of the greatest games ever made. So much to do, lots and lots of side quests, three different possible endings, card contest, fistfight contest, racing contest and every kind of monster to fight. Love this game, highly recommend it."

$34 $50 at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Cloud Strife

Final Fantasy VII has been a favorite of gamers since its release way back in 1997, but the graphics haven’t aged well. So this souped-up remake is just what everyone’s been asking for, adapting the exciting adventure of a small group of freedom fighters as they fight against the forces of the destructive corporation known as Shinra. Fight soldiers in a crazy cyberpunk city, with some magic thrown in as well — and save 42 percent off while you're at it, playing only $35 for this modern masterpiece.

"This game brings the characters to life, gives them tons of personality, and gets you attached to them all over again," says a fan of the original game. "Combat mechanics are hella fun, and the storytelling is amazing."

$35 $60 at Amazon

If you prefer science fiction...

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Star-Lord kicks butt and rocks while doing it. (Photo: Square Enix)

This game takes everything you love about the hit movies — the goofy characters, the wild combat, and the classic tunes — and puts you in the cockpit. Fans of the comics will love the way the characters look like their on-page counterparts, while newcomers and vets alike will love the ability to make choices that affect the story.

This is one of the best games of 2021, and the five-star reviews on Amazon back that up. This player says it's a "great narrative game, the gameplay is amazing and if you want a challenge put it on highest difficulty." He adds, "the soundtrack is amazing and the [first] hour of the game is my favorite and I didn't get to the main story till like 30 mins in cause I was listening to the songs." Sounds like it doubles as a jukebox too, and you can snag it for 50 percent off at Amazon!

$30 $60 at Amazon

The Outer Worlds

This run-down colony needs your help. (Photo: Obsidian)

In this role-playing game, you’re a colonist looking for a new life on another planet… except your ship goes missing and reappears 70 years later, when the colony you were headed for is in dire straits. And you have special powers, now, too. Save your new planet, explore other worlds, and make choices that may determine the fate of the galaxy. You know, the usual stuff you do in space.

Gamers love this "fantastic RPG" that's "a blast," with one player saying he's "in the middle of my second play-through now!"

And another gamer has an entire list of compliments: "Entertaining, decent graphics [...] award-winning story, relatable characters, choose your own play style. Linear RPG styled FPS with melee option. You'll be forced to make tough choices, but you won't really regret much for long. I do like how you can revisit areas and certain enemies will respawn for your grinding pleasure, or perhaps you'd like to test out some new weapons. The game doesn't force you to grind at all though. There are rewards for exploring whether it's some random crates of ammo and refreshment, or a mini-boss." For only $15, it sounds like you'll really get your money's worth with this one.

$17 $30 at Amazon

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

History class was never this exciting. (Photo: Ubisoft)

There’s a lot you didn’t learn about the American Revolution in school. You certainly didn’t read about a secret society pulling the strings and a band of assassins trying to stop them. That's what makes this historically-based time-hopping game so much fun — the way it plays with real historic figures and events. This package gives you two thrilling colonial adventures: the remastered version of Assassin’s Creed III, which originally came out on the PlayStation 3, and Liberation, a title that came out on the handheld Vita featuring a female assassin and set in New Orleans.

One long-time player says, "AC3 is probably the most underrated game of the entire series. It was good to see this get a remaster and more due justice the game deserves. The DLC added with it and with AC3 Liberation made for the PS Vita was well worth it." We agree: It may not be the most accurate version of historical events, but it’s certainly the most fun! Save $21 right now!

$19 $40 at Amazon

Games for present-day adventurers

Riders Republic

Explore the world in an extreme way. (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Riders Republic is the ultimate playground for fans of extreme sports. BMX, snowboarding and even base jumping are here for your action-packed delight, traveling through gorgeous environments and collecting and wearing killer threads in the process. This is a pretty recent title from a few months ago but it's already on sale. Save $35 when you order it from Amazon, and you'll be exploring canyons and forests on your trusty bike in no time.

Players call it a "super fun game," with one shopper "impressed on how they used nostalgia crossed with modern design to make it. My 8-year-old loves it."

$25 $60 at Amazon

Lost Judgment

Head back to school... at your own risk! (Photo: Sega)

New in 2021, Lost Judgment is a detective story that will have you walking the streets of Tokyo and Yokohama to solve a murder mystery. Sneak around, get into fights and even track down hidden items with your trusty canine — this is a game that really lets you step into the shoes of a private detective. And even though it’s only three months old, this thrilling title is 50% off at Amazon right now, only $30.

Reviews from players are good, with one who "can only say that this game is amazing, the story is wonderful, the gameplay is not very complex, it is easy to understand the fighting techniques and the rhythm of the game. The map is easy to use and it is easy to know where you want to go in the cities. [...] I can only recommend this game, it will catch you and you will have a lot of fun and in the end it will leave you with a beautiful message and a lot of desire to continue playing." If you love mystery stories, this sounds like it's right up your alley!

$30 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

