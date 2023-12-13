Your Sister-In-Law May Become Your BFF After You Give Her One Of *These* Gifts



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Brainstorming gift ideas can be hard enough, but when it comes to your in-laws? That’s usually when you have to call in reinforcements. (In this case, that’s your Women’s Health editors.) Whether you're basically just acquaintances who only see each other at family weddings, during the holidays, or at birthdays, or you're so close that you feel like actual sisters, the most important thing is showing you took the time to think about your sister-in-law—even if she already seems to have everything.

If you're feeling stumped, the thoughtful gift ideas below are targeted towards a range of budgets and interests, like affordable Amazon options like these innovative resistance bands or a hot new bakeware set. There are even luxurious gifts for the chichi sister-in-law who has everything, like a set of diamond-studded earrings.

Hopefully, you're shopping for a gift for her birthday or the forthcoming holidays. But, in case you're a bit behind schedule, tons of these gifts are available on Amazon Prime, so you can shop for a last-minute gift idea that'll be at your doorstep within the next two days.

See below for 45 unique gift ideas for every kind of sister figure or sister-in-law, just in time for Christmas.

Gifts For Women | Gifts For Sisters | Family Gift Ideas | Christmas Gifts | Gifts For Mother-In-Law | Gifts For In-Laws | Gifts For Women In Their 30s

Complexion Correction Bundle

This bundle lives up to its name. The trio includes a cleanser, moisturizer and toner and will have your dear relative glowing even more in no time. While the individual products work great on their own, the using them all in harmony leads to best results.

Shop Now Complexion Correction Bundle skincarejunkie.com $125.00

Foot Peeling Mask

Nobody deserves cracked or really dry feet. Allow your sis-in-law to avoid that with this foot peeling mask. Sure, it seems a little funny, but it's like wearing a pair of hydrating and restorative socks. She'll love it.

Shop Now Foot Peeling Mask amazon.com $16.99

Girl Dinner Holiday Gift Set

Shake up her dinner table for the better with this unique set from Umamicart. It comes with some tasty options, like tinned fish, yuzu sauce, olive oil, sea salt crackers and more. Here's to more distinctive dinners ahead.

Shop Now Girl Dinner Holiday Gift Set umamicart.com $54.99

Herkimer Diamond Studs

Hello Adorn makes luxurious earrings at affordable prices. That's music to the ears (get it?) of anybody holiday shopping for their sister-in-law. This diamond-studded pair are beautiful and handmade in Wisconsin.

Shop Now Herkimer Diamond Studs helloadorn.com $56.00

Brooklyn Platform Slides

Crocs (and platforms, TBH) are back in a big way. I know I love my pair, and I even got my own sister some for her last birthday (she loves them). Get your SIL these comfy slides to wear legitimately everywhere, whether she's walking around, grocery shopping, or sitting by the pool.

Shop Now Brooklyn Platform Slides amazon.com $34.99 Courtesy

3-in-1 charging station

This is one gift that's basically universally appreciated, so you can't go wrong (as long as she's an Apple products fan). She can charge her iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously in one place—talk about efficiency.

Shop Now 3-in-1 charging station amazon.com $24.99 Courtesy

Vanilla Latte Duo

This candle set is ideal for the new sis-in-law, modeled after some very specific, very intoxicating aromas. The duo includes a bodega coffee candle and the "soft serve from the corner truck" scent. They burn for 50 hours apiece and are a feast for the senses.

Shop Now Vanilla Latte Duo literiecandle.com $80.00

Workout Dress

Bring the exercise dress trend to your sister-in-law with this totally functional yet stylish option. The soft, breathable fabric makes it ideal for everyday activities like running errands or hitting the courts, especially because it has a built-in bra and shorts with pockets.

Shop Now Workout Dress amazon.com $37.99

Juicer Machine

There's no need for your sis to venture out for pricey cold-pressed juices anymore. All she needs is this slick, easy-to-clean device, along with a few tasty ingredients to whip up those trendy TikTok-famous cucumber juices.

Shop Now Juicer Machine amazon.com $54.99 Courtesy

Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket

This outdoor blanket is perfect for her picnics with friends, outdoor concerts out on the lawn, beach days, camping, and more. It folds up and comes with a compact, palm-sized carrying bag to make transportation extra easy, too.

Shop Now Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket amazon.com $39.98 Courtesy

Massager With Heat

This all-in-one deep tissue massager isn't the real deal. But it does mean they get to stay in their pajamas and use it while they're working from home or rewatching old seasons of Bridgerton. The heat-infused electric kneading works on the neck, back, shoulders, waist, and even feet.

Shop Now Massager With Heat amazon.com $49.97 Courtesy

Tea Infuser Set

Tea time just got an adorable upgrade. Before she cozies up with a cup, open the bottom of the animal, fill it with loose-leaf tea, and hang on a rim to steep.

Shop Now Tea Infuser Set amazon.com $17.99 Courtesy

She Explores

Feed her wanderlust from the comfort of her couch with this gorgeous coffee table book jam-packed with tales of adventures and adventurers. She can live vicariously through the gorgeous photography, and the travel essays penned by female hikers might even inspire her next trek.

Shop Now She Explores amazon.com $13.79 Courtesy

Dog Treat Maker

If sis is a dog mom, trust that she'll love this unique present. Not only is it basically a waffle maker to make treats for your own dog with your own ingredients, but it also comes with recipes, so she'll know exactly how to make them!

Shop Now Dog Treat Maker amazon.com $29.99 Courtesy

Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

This Fitbit will let her get competitive about everything, from her steps to the distance she's cycling, and how well she's sleeping every night. It comes in three colors from this fun purple to a bold yellow and a classic black option.

Shop Now Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker amazon.com $79.95 Courtesy

Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

There is nothing better than gifting a salon-worthy blowout over (and over and over) to your SIL. She will think of you every time she blow dries her silky locks. Trust us, you'll get tons of points from the whole fam with this gift.

Shop Now Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush amazon.com $39.89 Courtesy

Slow Burn Candle

Your SIL will fall head over heels for this candle from Boy Smells. The scent "Slow Burn" was created in collaboration with grammy-winning artist Kacey Musgraves. The was is infused with ingredients such as black pepper, ginger, raspberry, rose absolute, amber, smoked papyrus, and cedar wood, amongst others.

Shop Now Slow Burn Candle amazon.com $52.00 Courtesy

Sound Machine And Alarm Clock

If your sister-in-law's into maximizing her A.M. and night routines just like us WH editors, this gift is truly perfect for her. The Hatch sound machine and alarm clock will lull her to sleep with campfire sounds or white noise, then wake her up with a gentle sunrise-mimicking light.

Shop Now Sound Machine And Alarm Clock amazon.com $201.47

Satin Pillowcase

Amazon's fave satin pillowcase has over 200,000 five-star reviews. Silk pillow cases have tons of beauty benefits, from preserving your hair style, to making sure your skincare products work optimally overnight—the beauty product lover in your life will seriously appreciate this.

Shop Now Satin Pillowcase amazon.com $9.99 Courtesy

Nonstick Bakeware Set

Does your SIL live in the kitchen? If so, this three-piece gold steel set will have her thanking you (with fresh-baked brownies and cupcakes, of course) when she's cooking her best dishes.

Shop Now Nonstick Bakeware Set amazon.com $27.43 Courtesy

Relax More Gift Set

You just can't go wrong with a Lush gift set, even if she's not super into baths. Lush's set comes with 10 (!) products loved by WH editors, including a shower gel, soap, body lotion, bubble bar, bath bomb, therapy massage bar, and more.

Shop Now Relax More Gift Set lushusa.com $118.00 Courtesy

The Flat

These chic Meghan Markle-approved flats are as comfy as slippers, and even wash clean in the laundry machine despite looking super chic. And every time she looks at her oh-so-fashionable feet, she'll think fondly of you.

Shop Now The Flat rothys.com $129.00 Courtesy

The Night Owl Sweatshirt

There's def a chance this comfy sweatshirt will become her go-to midnight snack outfit. Need I say more?

Shop Now The Night Owl Sweatshirt womenshealthmag.com $45.00 Courtesy

"Women of Change" Bath Balms

These paraben- and sulfate-free bath balms each pay tribute to Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart and Maya Angelou. The brand is committed to hiring women in recovery, people with disabilities, and more people in need of a second chance.

Shop Now "Women of Change" Bath Balms amazon.com $37.50 Courtesy

Sade Hoops

Fun fact: These hoops are from the same designer behind Michelle Obama's iconic "VOTE" necklace. She can wear a pair solo or stack several sizes depending on her number of piercings.

Shop Now Sade Hoops amazon.com $75.00 Courtesy

Gisele Pajama Set

Truth: Eberjey can't be beat when it comes to luxury sleepwear sets. She'll think of you fondly every time she relaxes in the silky-soft fabric.

Shop Now Gisele Pajama Set amazon.com $137.00 Courtesy

HoliRoots Haircare Discovery Set!

Fable & Mane's South Asian-founded haircare brand is all about leveraging the traditional roots of Indian self-care rituals. This coconut-scented set is all about nourishing the hair, so your hair-obsessed sister-in-law, will seriously appreciate your support with this luxe set.

Shop Now HoliRoots Haircare Discovery Set! amazon.com $59.95

10-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

This digital frame has a five-star rating and nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon, so you know it's worth the hype. If she's so inclined, she can enable it so that everyone in the family can upload pictures to share on it, too.

Shop Now 10-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame amazon.com $159.99 Courtesy

B-3 Sheepskin Mittens

Just in time for the colder months, these sheepskin mittens are a sight to behold. Plush and ideally insulated, they're great for blustery days and add a nice accent to the offseason outfit.

Shop Now B-3 Sheepskin Mittens overland.com $69.00

Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

If your sister-in-law could use something to help her de-stress, she'll love wrapping herself in this eight-pound weighted blanket that will feel like she's getting an instant hug. Perfect for warmer weather, it has a soft fabric that's breathable, too.

Shop Now Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket amazon.com $169.00

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

If your sister-in-law hasn't discovered these cult-fave Spanx leggings, she and her bod are in for a real treat. I got them for my own sister five years ago, and they're her go-to when she travels and wants to look cute yet feel comfy.

Shop Now Faux Patent Leather Leggings nordstrom.com $128.00 Courtesy

'Friends' Photo Frame

Every family has at least one Friends fan in it, and if she's that person in your fam, she will light up like a Christmas tree when she unwraps this. It's not just a gift—it's fun, Insta-worthy decor she'll smile at every time she sees it.

Shop Now 'Friends' Photo Frame amazon.com $14.39

Casablanca Eau de Parfum

Does she love fragrances? Trust that Brown Girl Jane's is totally unique. Inspired by Morocco, it's infused with notes of cardamom, marshmallow, saffron, vanilla orchid, amber, and sandalwood.

Shop Now Casablanca Eau de Parfum nordstrom.com $102.00 Courtesy

'Beautiful World, Where Are You'

Bestselling author Sally Rooney (Conversations with Friends, Normal People) is the author of this coming-of-age novel, loved by tons of WH editors. Create a mini book club with you and the other siblings—or just ask to borrow it when she's finished.

Shop Now 'Beautiful World, Where Are You' amazon.com $11.63 Courtesy

Almond Always & Forever Discovery Kit

Can you ever go wrong with a luxurious gift of French beauty products? She'll love this set featuring all the brand's best almond-enriched skincare products, from shower oil to skin oil—all of which are loved by WH editors.

Shop Now Almond Always & Forever Discovery Kit amazon.com $34.00 Courtesy

Resistance Band Gloves

This innovative resistance band was made for low-impact workouts she can do anywhere—her living room, a gym, or even the nearby park. WH fitness editor loves doing workouts with it.

Shop Now Resistance Band Gloves amazon.com $39.99 Courtesy

'We Got You Girl' Print

Your sister-in-law who loves doing everything she can to support other women will love putting this beautiful piece of art on display in her home. It's not just beautiful—it's meaningful and shows you really get her, too.

Shop Now 'We Got You Girl' Print society6.com $8.00 Courtesy

Stationery Set

Some people still love handwritten notes (hi, me). Hallmark's set has everything she needs to write old-fashioned letters—and the fun floral design is already wrapped in a gorgeous, ready-to-gift box.

Shop Now Stationery Set amazon.com $14.99 Courtesy

Coffee Grinder

If your sister-in-law is the type to relish her morning cuppa, this is the perfect addition to her routine. There's truly nothing better to a coffee-lover than some freshly-ground beans that can be ready to throw into the coffeemaker in a matter of moments.

Shop Now Coffee Grinder amazon.com $99.00 Courtesy

Personalized Nameplate Necklace

Who wouldn't love a totally customized gift? At the least, you show you really put some effort and thought into getting something just for them. If this necklace is a bit out of your price range, snag this budget-friendly option from Amazon.

Shop Now Personalized Nameplate Necklace nordstrom.com $90.00 Courtesy

'Own Your Morning'

WH's editor-in-chief Liz Plosser went above and beyond sharing her morning routine tips, from meal prep and list-making to meditation practices and workout secrets. You'll want to snag yourself a copy too, TBH.

Shop Now 'Own Your Morning' amazon.com $12.63 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler 750-Piece Puzzle

Your fancy sister-in-law can piece together this Instagram-worthy puzzle featuring an abstract photo designed by acclaimed artist Jonathan Adler for a bit of a brain teaser. It's even more fun as a family activity.

Shop Now Jonathan Adler 750-Piece Puzzle amazon.com $29.57 Courtesy

Padded Bike Shorts

If she added a Peloton to her living room or has a spin bike on her wish list this year, upgrade her comfort with these padded bike shorts. Yes, biker shorts have been trending, but this plush version is equal parts fashion and function.

Shop Now Padded Bike Shorts amazon.com $33.99 Courtesy

Umamicart x Kora Ube Babka Wreath

What's better than a festive wreath? A collaborative one that you can eat. This beautiful bundle of joy is made with trendy restaurant Kora and features ube, a purple yam from the Philippines. It's a unique pastry that she'll whole-heartedly endorse.

Shop Now Umamicart x Kora Ube Babka Wreath umamicart.com $69.00

Fruit Acid Smoothing Foot Peel

Is your sis-in-law also your mani-pedi buddy? Well, you can achieve even better super-smooth, post-spa skin at home with this cult-favorite peel straight from home. Don't forget to add some cute polish and a mani-pedi tool set if you'd like to make this a full gift.

Shop Now Fruit Acid Smoothing Foot Peel amazon.com $59.97 Courtesy

Reversible Floppy Hat

This floppy hat is perfect for any day at the beach, and your SIL will love wearing it on all her beach adventures. The fun floral design is so cute.

Shop Now Reversible Floppy Hat blackboughswim.com $29.00 Courtesy

Vanity Mirror With Lights

You know and love her GRWM vids, and they'll only get better with the addition of this LED light-up makeup mirror for her vanity. Not only will it help magnify and illuminate her gorg face while applying makeup, it'll help her creativity shine.

Shop Now Vanity Mirror With Lights amazon.com $33.99

Silicone Wine Glass Holder

Soaks are a part of her self-care routine, so give your sister-in-law an upgrade with this bathroom-friendly wine holder along with a bottle of champers. This easily suctions to a tub's wall to give her glass of bubbly (or sparkling water, or kombucha) its own special space.

Shop Now Silicone Wine Glass Holder amazon.com $14.82 Courtesy

Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit

I love a good one-piece swimsuit, and I know that I'm always in need of one, TBH. Plan a future beach day after giving her this gift so you two can spend more time together.

Shop Now Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit nordstrom.com $53.55 Courtesy

You Might Also Like