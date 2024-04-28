Plants, pollinators are focus of Open Space’s educational event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Common Edge Habitat Field invited the community out on Saturday to learn all about plants and the pollinators they attract.

Organizers of the event said it was a chance for the community to learn the names of plants, how they should plant them, and why they’re so important to pollinators like bees and butterflies.

The Open Space manager said events like this one are great ways to enjoy the beauty and peace of nature while also allowing the community to contribute to the environment.

Organizers said they hold special, outdoor events like “Planting for Pollinators” every month.

