Plant native species now for fall kaleidoscope of color in North Florida

Endemic to the Panhandle, the Florida sugar maple distinguishes itself with peachy yellow to orange-red foliage, offering a local touch to the fall landscape, while its drought tolerance and suitability as a shade tree set it apart from the red maple.

It’s always uncertain whether we will have good fall leaf color here in North Florida. Temperature and moisture are the main influences on fall color.

Warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights seem to bring about the best displays from mid-October through the end of November in our area. Planting native species which consistently show fall color is a good way to create interest in your landscape, and December through February is a good time to plant them.

Some of the standout performers have other benefits for the environment in addition to their fall color.

Sourwood (Oxydendrum arboreum)

Sourwood is a medium-sized beauty that stands out in fall with red leaves, attracts pollinators with white blooms in mid-summer, and produces sought-after honey with a deep, spicy flavor.

This medium size tree adds a touch of elegance to the fall palette. Its elongated leaves turn a brilliant red, creating a rich contrast to evergreen foliage in the area. It has showy white blooms in mid-summer which attract pollinators. Honey from sourwood nectar, with its deep, spicy flavor, is sought after by honey connoisseurs.

Red Maple (Acer rubrum) and Florida Sugar Maple (Acer floridanum)

The native red maple is a large tree which prefers wet sites. We are at the southern end of its range so care should be taken to obtain a specimen which is acclimated to this area. It provides a diverse range of fall colors from deep red to vibrant orange. There are a number of cultivars, and ‘Red Sunset’ seems to be best adapted to our area. They burst with attractive early red blooms and winged seeds in January through March as a harbinger of spring and attract birds and other wildlife.

Endemic to the panhandle, the Florida sugar maple stands out with its peachy yellow to orange-red foliage. This species provides warmth and a local twist to the fall landscape. While more drought tolerant than the red maple, it does not have showy blooms and is not particularly attractive to wildlife. It makes a good shade tree. Both red maple and sugar maple tend to produce surface roots and are best planted away from sidewalks and other hardscapes, and areas which will be mowed.

Oakleaf Hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia)

Oakleaf hydrangea is a Southern charm favorite, boasting large, oak-shaped leaves that turn rich burgundy in fall, complemented by blooms attracting pollinators and seeds providing food for songbirds.

One of my favorites. With its year-round attractions, it brings a touch of southern charm. This plant’s large, oak-shaped leaves turn red to rich burgundy in the fall. The native shrub complements surrounding trees with its unique texture and color. Its blooms are also a major asset to the landscape attracting bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, and the seeds provide food for songbirds.

Turkey Oak (Quercus laevis)

A medium-size drought-tolerant oak species which is highly resistant to wind, the turkey oak produces red, rust, or orange leaves, contributing to the tapestry of fall colors. Its resilience makes it a prominent feature in North Florida's natural environment.

The acorns of the turkey oak provide abundant food for wildlife and like all oaks, it is host to a variety of caterpillars which feed birds and produce pollinators. A relatively fast-growing tree, it makes excellent firewood and is sought after for barbecuing.

Chinkapin (Castanea pumila)

Chinkapin, or chinquapin, is a small tree featuring long-lasting spring blooms and fall foliage, prized for wildlife-friendly nuts in spiny burs.

This small tree showcases long-lasting creamy elongated blooms in the spring and a mix of yellow and bronze leaves during the fall. Known for its wildlife value, it produces abundant crops of seeds encased in spiny burs which open to reveal a single nut.

In the same family as chestnuts, its sweet nuts are said to be even better tasting, if you can get to them before the other inhabitants of your yard. Although somewhat resistant to chestnut blight, its numbers are dwindling in the wild and it’s a good choice for landscapes to help it survive.

Arrowwood Viburnum is a large deciduous shrub with dark berries, wine-red foliage, and spring-blooming flowers that attract butterflies and pollinators, creating a vibrant scene for both humans and wildlife.

Arrowwood Viburnum (Viburnum dentatum) and Rusty Blackhaw (Viburnum rufidulum)

These are versatile plants that transition from large deciduous shrubs to small trees. Their notable features contribute to the fall landscape, as dark berries and deep wine-red foliage create a captivating scene.

In spring their small creamy flowers bloom in large disks that attract butterflies and other pollinators. The vibrant display of these members of the Viburnum genus attracts both human admirers and local wildlife.

Parsley Haw (Crataegus marshallii)

Adding a festive touch to North Florida's autumn, parsley haw is a small tree that features bright red fruits, russet foliage, and provides nesting space for birds and wildlife, though plant away from walkways due to sharp thorns.

A member of the Hawthorn family, parsley haw offers a unique fall spectacle with bright red fruits and russet foliage. Spring brings a profusion of small white flowers with unique red and white stamens.

This small tree contributes to the festive atmosphere of autumn in North Florida and provides nesting space and food for birds and other wildlife. It does have sharp thorns so plant it away from walkways.

Firebush (Hamelia patens)

With tubular, reddish-orange flowers persisting from summer into fall, firebush adds warmth, attracts butterflies and hummingbirds, and later provides winter food for many birds.

Adding a splash of warmth, the firebush's tubular, reddish-orange flowers persist throughout summer and into fall attracting butterflies and hummingbirds and creating a lovely contrast with surrounding foliage. Red berries follow, turning to shiny black, to provide winter food for birds. Its leaves also begin to redden as weather cools.

Other species to consider are black gum, sparkleberry, blueberry, serviceberry, dogwood, sweetgum, and cypress.

North Florida's native species create a sometimes subdued kaleidoscope of colors during the fall season. From majestic trees like sourwood and red maple to charming shrubs such as oakleaf hydrangea and firebush, each species plays a vital role in creating a picturesque and environmentally friendly autumn landscape.

Embracing and preserving these treasures in our local landscapes helps to restore and support the native ecosystem and ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy a wide range of fall colors in this unique area of the southeastern United States.

Janis Piotrowski is a Florida Master Naturalist, a Certified Permaculture Designer, and a Master Gardener Volunteer with UF/IFAS Extension Leon County, an Equal Opportunity Institution. She hosts a blog about gardening and sustainable living in North Florida at northfloridavegheadz.blogspot.com. For gardening questions, email the extension office at AskAMasterGardener@ifas.ufl.edu.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Explore native species to plant now for fall color in North Florida