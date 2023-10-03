How to Plant and Grow Rose of Sharon

TechCrunch

As the internet evolved into what we now know as Web 2.0, it also created competing proprietary platforms of user-generated content each presiding over their own “walled garden,” while the advent of social media changed how we connect and interact. The existing incentive structure of today’s internet has allowed for the creation and growth of a small number of billion-dollar, highly centralized tech companies effectively building a data broker industry. It is time for a new technology that will give more power to the consumer, more freedom to developers and more opportunity for innovation.