How to Plant and Grow Lemon Verbena

It was a whirlwind kind of day at Salesforce and Slack as the company learned that Slack CEO Lidiane Jones would be leaving at the end of the year to become CEO at dating app Bumble. Brent Leary, co-founder and partner at CRM Essentials, believes it will be an internal hire, or perhaps someone who left the company, and has knowledge of the culture and operations of Salesforce. With the company focusing more on AI, he thinks it could turn to an executive who can lead Slack through this major transitional period for Salesforce -- and enterprise software in general.