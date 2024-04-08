Plans for sustainable eco-community townhomes to be built on West Seventh Street in St. Paul

Local real estate investors are launching a new eco-friendly urban townhome complex at 1164 West Seventh Street in St. Paul. The sustainable townhome project is set to begin building later this year as long as more buyers are interested.

The eco-community homes will start at about $499,900 with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Two of the 1,403-square-foot units have tentatively been sold, leaving five remaining for sustainable-seeking homebuyers to sign onto. The project construction has not begun yet, however once more buyers are secured, the team is tentatively planning to get a permit for construction next August.

Realtor Tom Distad says with the property being located at 1164 West Seventh Street, the seven-unit complex would offer proximity to downtown dining, attractions, close transportation, and easy access to biking and walking trails.

Each townhome within the complex is to meet the standards of Minnesota Green Path certification. Key features include electric vehicle charging stations in every garage, high-efficiency HVAC systems, water conservation mechanisms, and even arranging the townhomes to be properly faced for solar panel use.

“We are trying to add value past what you see in the regular Twin Cities market but at a similar price,” said Distad, “this development is intended to marry sustainability and the local community.”

Distad has been a local to the St. Paul community and said he has worked in the West Seventh Street area since he was 17-years-old. In his personal life, Distad said he enjoys a wide range of eco-friendly amenities on his personal residence but says he understands that “there has always been that blue collar incentive to the West Seventh neighborhood.”

Distad says it is unusual that this development seems to be one of the first of it’s kind in that neighborhood because “not only does the state incentivize sustainable development, but locally the zoning regulations have drastically changed to prompt these types of developments.”

