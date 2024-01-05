My plans for 2024? Restaurants, volunteering and a poodle road trip | Suzy Fleming Leonard

I've given up on resolutions. I don't need anymore failures in my life.

That's not to say I'm not hoping to be better and do better in 2024, but I'm not going to be mired down by an arbitrary date on the calendar.

I joined the gym on Dec. 1 so no one can accuse me of being one of those January-joining short-timers. My diet began a couple of days after Christmas, because I didn't want to be a "New Year, new me!" cliché.

Instead, as I dig into the new year, I'm making plans for things I'd like to do, trips I'd like to take, people I'd like to see.

Some are small and a little silly.

For example, as I sit typing in my home office, wrapped in a blanket and occasional folding my hands under my armpits to warm my fingers, I'm determined to wait until the temperature drops into the 30s before I turn on the heat.

This is Florida, by gosh. We don't need heaters.

Others are more extreme.

Is a cross-country poodle road trip in a Mini Cooper overly ambitious?

I'm contemplating the wisdom of a doggie road trip. I have a fantasy of loading my two enormous poodles into my Mini Cooper and heading off to Fort Worth to visit my sisters, searching for pet-friendly accommodations along the way.

Eli and Vivian are always up for a car ride, though Eli tends to hog the back seat, and I'm sure they would love meeting their cousin Lola, a German shorthaired pointer. If things go well, next year we could road trip to Utah for my nephew's wedding.

I also want to do something for my community.

There's trash to be picked up and flowers to be planted. I'm hoping this will be the year I can commit the time to driving a Meals on Wheels route. Aging Matters in Brevard delivers meals to 1,300 people across the Space Coast, and has a waiting list of more than 400. I'd love to be able to help knock that number down a bit.

Mostly, though, I'd like to spend more time with the people I love. I want to try new restaurants. So many places are opening in the area. I want to plan daytrips to Central Florida attractions like Bok Tower Gardens, the boat tour through Winter Park and the Stetson Mansion in DeLand.

I want to have family reunions more than once a year.

And I want a repeat, many repeats, of a long weekend trip taken at the end of the year, during which my husband, my friends and I laughed for three days straight.

The days are long, but the years are short, according to a quote attributed to Gretchen Rubin. I'd like to cram this short year full of great meals, wonderful company and lots of laughter.

Happy 2024, everybody.

Suzy Fleming Leonard is a features journalist with more than three decades of experience. Reach her at sleonard@floridatoday.com. Find her on Facebook: @SuzyFlemingLeonard or on Instagram: @SuzyLeonard.

