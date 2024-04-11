Planning a trip? These are the most popular nonstop flights out of Oklahoma City
When planning a trip, some like to base their destination off of where it will be easiest to fly from your nearest airport.
Nonstop flights are preferable to many compared to dealing with layovers. In 2023, Oklahoma City offered 36 nonstop flights out of Will Rogers World Airport, making their way to 22 different cities. Some flights are more frequent and more often used than others.
Using the number of passengers onboarded in 2023, provided by Will Rogers World Airport, here are the 10 most popular nonstop flights out of OKC.
Top 10 nonstop flights out of OKC
Dallas (Dallas Fort Worth International Airport): This American Airlines flight saw 637,752 onboards in 2023 and an average of 113 onboards per departure.
Atlanta (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport): This Delta Airlines flight saw 377,847 onboards in 2023 and an average of 111 onboards per departure.
Denver (Denver International Airport): This Southwest Airlines flight saw 319,277 onboards in 2023 and an average of 120 onboards per departure.
Houston (William P. Hobby Airport): This Southwest Airlines flight saw 315,661 onboards in 2023 and an average of 119 onboards per departure.
Houston (George Bush Intercontinental Airport): This United Airlines flight saw 266,035 onboards in 2023 and an average of 61 onboards per departure.
Las Vegas (Harry Reid International Airport): This Southwest Airlines flight saw 195,245 onboards in 2023 and an average of 140 onboards per departure.
Denver (Denver International Airport): This United Airlines flight saw 190,380 onboards in 2023 and an average of 67 onboards per departure.
Phoenix (Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport): This Southwest Airlines flight saw 182,858 onboards in 2023 and an average of 125 onboards per departure.
Charlotte (Charlotte Douglas International Airport): This American Airlines flight saw 169,910 onboards in 2023 and an average of 122 onboards per departure.
St. Louis (St. Louis Lambert International Airport): This Southwest Airlines flight saw 162,427 onboards in 2023 and an average of 123 onboards per departure.
Cities served nonstop from OKC
Here are all the cities you can catch a nonstop flight to from OKC:
Atlanta, Georgia: Fly nonstop from OKC to Atlanta with Delta.
Austin, Texas: Fly nonstop from OKC to Austin with American Airlines and Southwest.
Charlotte, North Carolina: Fly nonstop from OKC to Charlotte with American Airlines.
Chicago, Illinois: Fly nonstop from OKC to Chicago Midway with Southwest, or to Chicago O'Hare with American Airlines and United.
Dallas, Texas: Fly nonstop from OKC to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with American Airlines.
Denver, Colorado: Fly nonstop from OKC to Denver with Frontier Airlines, Southwest and United.
Destin, Florida: Fly nonstop from OKC to Destin seasonally with Allegiant.
Houston, Texas: Fly nonstop from OKC to Houston Hobby with Southwest, or to Houston Intercontinental with United.
Las Vegas, Nevada: Fly nonstop from OKC to Las Vegas with Allegiant and Southwest.
Los Angeles, California: Fly nonstop from OKC to Los Angeles with Allegiant and American Airlines.
Miami, Florida: Fly nonstop from OKC to Miami with American Airlines.
Minneapolis, Minnesota: Fly nonstop from OKC to Minneapolis with Delta.
Nashville, Tennessee: Fly nonstop from OKC to Nashville with Southwest.
New York, New York: Fly nonstop from OKC to New York LaGuardia with American Airlines and Delta.
Orlando, Florida: Fly nonstop from OKC to Orlando International seasonally with Frontier Airlines and Southwest, or to Orlando-Sanford seasonally with Allegiant.
Phoenix, Arizona: Fly nonstop from OKC to Phoenix with American Airlines and Southwest.
Salt Lake City, Utah: Fly nonstop from OKC to Salt Lake City with Delta.
San Antonio, Texas: Fly nonstop from OKC to San Antonio with Southwest.
Seattle, Washington: Fly nonstop from OKC to Seattle with Alaska Airlines.
St. Louis, Missouri: Fly nonstop from OKC to St. Louis with Southwest.
Tampa, Florida: Fly nonstop from OKC to Tampa with Breeze and Southwest.
Washington, D.C.: Fly nonstop from OKC to Washington National with American Airlines and Southwest.
