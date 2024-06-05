Planning a trip to Mackinac Island this summer? Here's what you need to know

MACKINAC ISLAND — Mackinac Island is one of the quintessential parts of summer for many Michiganders and those from neighboring Great Lakes states.

And for good reason: the island was named USA Today's Best Summer Travel Destination in the U.S. for 2024, beating out Cody, Wyoming ‒ known as the "gateway to Yellowstone" ‒ and Catalina Island, California. This is the second year in a row Mackinac earned that title, winning out over Asheville, North Carolina, and Chicago in 2023.

Mackinac Island is known for its horse-drawn carriages, bicycles and fudge. It's also full of beautiful landscapes, including rock formations, wooded areas and views of Lake Huron.

The island is less than 5 square miles, and while there are only about 600 year-around residents, about 1.2 million people visit the island each year, most of them in the summer season, said Steph Castelein, events and content manager for the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

That many visitors means navigating the island during peak season can be challenging. Here are some tips on getting the most out of Michigan's beloved tourist attraction.

When to go

Mackinac Island is open for typical tourism from early May to September and sees the most crowds from early July to mid August.

The island hosts several events throughout the summer when the crowds increase, including the Lilac Festival from June 7-16, July 4th celebrations and the Fudge Festival from Aug. 23-25.

The recently founded advocacy organization Straits Pride is hosting events for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies alike throughout the summer. The third-ever Mackinac Island Pride Festival is Sept. 19-22.

If you don't care about festivals and would rather visit the island without those crowds, the best time would be early May to mid-June and late August to early October.

Also: Mackinac Island sees some of Michigan's most vibrant fall foliage, so for those content with fewer businesses and hotels being open, the fall is a good, if at times chilly, time to visit the island.

What to bring

Horses Cooper and Foster pull the horse waste wagon uphill on Cadotte Avenue on Mackinac Island on July 22, 2021.

The most important thing to always have while exploring the island? A full water bottle.

Because there's a lot of physical activity − walking, riding a bike − it's easy to get dehydrated in the summer months. Mackinac Island isn't known for being extremely hot because the lake and breezes tend to keep temperatures cooler, but during peak season temperatures can get to the upper 80s.

The second most important thing: sunscreen. A lot of the major attractions on the island are at least partly outside.

All the walking and bike riding means you need a comfortable pair of shoes. Comfortable clothes are also a must. Although there are some places on the island where you'll want to dress up − like the Grand Hotel after 6:30 p.m. − most people dress casually.

If you're taking a ferry to the island and plan to sit on the upper deck for a beautiful view of Lake Huron and Mackinac Bridge, make sure you pack a light jacket for the ride. Temperatures on the ferry can be much colder than on the mainland. Mackinac Island weather can be unpredictable, so having a jacket is a good idea regardless.

(Not as easy as) riding a bike

Brian Bradley leaves on his bicycle with dog Jayda after work at Cindy's Riding Stables on Mackinac Island near the end of the tourist season in October 2014. Horses are used for everything from pleasure riding, carriage and taxi pulling to hauling on the island. During the peak season there are around 500 horses on the island, but most horses winter off the island.

Many visitors to Mackinac decide to ride the approximately 8.2-mile state highway, M-185, around the island. The road is paved, with lines guiding traffic, and is a fairly easy ride with only a few uphill portions.

But around midday, the path becomes more crowded. And not everyone is an experienced cyclist. If you're less comfortable navigating traffic, ride before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Also, wear a helmet.

You can rent a bike on the island, but it might be better to bring your own.

Prices vary, but hourly rates hover around $16. Half-day rentals (4 hours) are about $60. Full-day rentals (8 hours) can run to $90. If you choose to rent a bike, make sure you're aware of its mechanics. Thinking a bike has hand brakes when it has pedal brakes is a problem.

In comparison, it costs about $20 for a round-trip ticket for your bike from both of the ferry services.

How people with limited mobility can enjoy the island

Mackinac Island is not the easiest place to get around for those with limited mobility. Several of the trademarks of the island, including the ban on motorized vehicles and the preservation of history, make it harder to include some disability accommodations.

But there are options. Electric mobility scooters are available for rent for about $20 an hour, or about $125 for a full day. It's recommended to call at least a day in advance to reserve one from Mackinac Cycle or Ryba's Bikes.

Several of the bike shops have three-wheel "adult trikes" and tandem bikes available for rent. Horse-drawn taxis are another option, but are limited in where they can go.

The island offers a number of narrated carriage tours. The Mackinac Island Carriage Tours leave from downtown across the street from the Star Line docks and take about an hour and 45 minutes. Tickets cost $41 for adults and $16 for children ages 5-12. There is one carriage that can accommodate those with wheelchairs or mobility scooters, but this is first come, first served and cannot be reserved.

For private tours, guests can make a reservation with Gough Carriages. These narrated tours can be customized based on your group's interests. Costs per hour range from $210 for one to four passengers and $315 per hour for six people. Children 6-10 years old are $15 an hour and under 5 are free.

If that's a little pricey for your group and you could do without the guide, you can rent horse buggies for a self-guided tour of the island at Jack's Livery. Prices range from $110 to $150 an hour depending on the number of passengers.

The geography of the island adds to the difficulties those with limited mobility face while trying to navigate the island. Outside of the downtown area, it's an uphill walk. Getting to Fort Mackinac or the Grand Hotel means traversing steep hills that even those on bikes struggle with.

The island's emphasis on preservation means visiting the historic buildings can present a challenge.

"Most of the buildings downtown were constructed 100 years ago," Castelein said. "There's a lot of red tape when it comes to renovating these buildings in our historic district."

Can I bring my e-bike?

E-bikes are not allowed on the island, except for those people with a qualifying "mobility disability." If you get approval, you're limited to a "Class 1" e-bike, or those with only assisted pedaling and no button or throttle to start it. Class 1 e-bikes are the slowest of the classes.

Electric scooters or mopeds are not allowed. Skateboards, scooters, roller skates and bikes with training wheels are allowed, but not in the downtown area.

Most of the rules on Mackinac come down to three simple reasons: protecting the horses, preserving the island's charm and making sure people stay safe. E-bikes with a throttle can reach speeds of 28 mph, above the 20 mph speed limit set on M-185. Skateboards and scooters can slip out from under the rider, Castelein said, and if one barrels towards a horse it can scare them.

There have been several e-bike battery fires on the island in recent years, but Castelein didn't say the ban was a result of those incidents.

How dog friendly is Mackinac Island?

Over the past few years, more and more people have decided to bring their dogs along with them from the mainland.

"We're becoming a more dog-friendly society in general," Castelein said. "Dogs are welcome here."

But Castelein stresses that "not all dogs are Mackinac dogs."

"Mackinac Island is a highly stimulating place for anyone, especially a dog who might not have ever been in a place like it," she said.

The island does not have regulations on what types of dogs are allowed.

If you bring your dog, Castelein recommends making sure they get lots of water. She also recommends avoiding the downtown area during peak hours and taking your dog to areas less traveled by tourists.

"Go for hikes in the interior midday and maybe explore downtown in the evenings when the crowds are gone," she said. "I think dogs would be a lot happier and less overwhelmed then."

How kid friendly is Mackinac Island?

The island has three playgrounds: one at the island's school; one at Marquette Park, located beneath Fort Mackinac; and one at the Great Turtle Park, located near the center of the island. Castelein recommends bringing a picnic lunch and a blanket to the parks and spending an afternoon.

In the last few years, an area of the historical soldiers' barracks at Fort Mackinac has been renovated into "Kids' Quarters," where children can dress up, play old-fashioned games and more.

"Parents know their kids best," Castelein said. "They know what their kids can handle, but I suggest taking lots of breaks and really going at the kids' speed when exploring the island."

What attractions are a must see?

Arch Rock on Mackinac Island, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The Butterfly House is a great way to spend a half an hour, especially on a hot day. Tickets are $8 for those ages 5-11, and $13 for anyone 12 and older. Tip: Wear bright colors or a floral pattern to increase your chance of a butterfly landing on you for a picture-perfect moment.

The Butterfly House also houses "Insect World," where visitors can see bugs from all over the world, and even a few amphibians and reptiles.

Another can't miss is "The Greens of Mackinac." This 18-hole mini-golf course is located right beside Lake Huron and is a perfect way to end an evening. It's also right next to "Bistro on the Greens," which serves lunch and dinner daily. Tip: Grab a beer or cocktail from the bistro's bar before setting off on the mini-golf course.

Mackinac Island also offers horse riding for any experience level. Depending on your comfortability with horses, you can go on a guided or self-guided tour of the trails in the interior of the island. There are two horse liveries on the island: Jack's Livery Stable and Cindy's Riding Stable.

Is it worth it to stay overnight?

A girls hair blows in the wind as she watches other boat traffic while riding deck-side on the Capt. Shepler ferry Tuesday, May 3, 2016, on their way to Mackinac Island.

The best way to avoid crowds and get the most out of your time on the island? Stay overnight, Castelein said.

"The island is a different place in the evenings and in the mornings," she said.

Krysten Cavazos is a cofounder of Straits Pride and has lived on the island for 15 years. One of her favorite things is to wake up before the crowds and walk to a local coffee shop. Her favorites are Boxwood Coffeeshop & Cafe at Mission Point and Watercolor Cafe.

"I'll sit in the outdoor seating with my dog and just watch the island come to life," she said.

Staying overnight also gives visitors the opportunity to get a head start on the next day's activities and enjoy some of Mackinac's favorite restaurants.

Several restaurants on the island are popular and fill up fast. Chuckwagon, an award-winning breakfast and lunch spot, fills up fast because of its small interior. It opens at 7 a.m. daily, and it's not unusual for people to start waiting outside at 6:45 a.m. to make sure they get a spot.

Other restaurants with limited seating face the same issue. Seabiscuit Cafe is a popular place for dinner, but because they don't take reservations you might be waiting awhile for a table.

Generally, eating earlier or later than the typical mealtimes can help, especially if you're traveling with six people or more.

When the island sees its peak crowds, Castelein suggests getting out of downtown and taking that time to explore the interior of the island or relax in one of the parks.

"The interior of the island is way less visited than the downtown area," she said. "And there's so much to do, you can hike the trails, there's a lot of natural rock formations like Sugar Loaf and Crack in the Island you can find. ... It's just harder to get to the center because it's all uphill."

Keahna DePauw, the marketing coordinator at Shepler's Ferry, said she prefers staying outside of the downtown when she visits the island, unless she's grabbing dinner after a shift.

"A lot of people forget it's not just downtown," DePauw said. "There's a whole state park on the other side."

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Visiting Mackinac Island? Here's what you need to know