Planners expect good turnout for Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In is only in its second year locally, but has a history elsewhere dating back more than 40 years.

Craftsmen will demonstrate how to create arrowheads, spears, stone tools, bows, cordage and other items from hide and bone. There will be jewelry makers and other artisans as well, and people attending will have opportunities to try their hand at knapping.

The event will take place Friday through Sunday at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds.

Attendees are encouraged to be bring Native American artifacts they have to learn more about them from experts. Identification will be at the Bear Hollow Flint Works Booth on Saturday of the event prior to the auction at 2:30 p.m.

Paul Hotchkiss, a member of the festival board, said they moved to the fairgrounds from the Flint Ridge State Memorial in Heath last year because of some issues with operators of the site. Events are Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

While Hotchkiss said they would like to connect more with members of the Coshocton community, last year's events were well attended and he thinks this year's will be better yet. People come from all over the world for them, he said.

"I expect this spring to be a good turn out," Hotchkiss said. "(Coshocton) is a better location and the grounds are more friendly as far vendor setup and such."

Hotchkiss believes knapping is a dying art and the festival is a key way to keep it alive. It's the process of taking different types of rock and turning them into something artistic or for a purpose like Native Americans did hundreds of years ago in the region.

"It's challenging to take a piece of stone and turn it into something usable or turn it into jewelry," Hotchkiss said. 'A lot of the Ohio flint, the Flint Ridge flint, has a lot of colors to it. It's really pretty. People will travel just to get that flint."

Hotchkiss has been flint knapping since 2011 after he saw an artisan work and became interested in it.

"It's an addiction. You make a point and your next point, you want to make better. It's a challenge upon yourself to increase and make things better," he said.

Hotchkiss said they would like to expand their focus to more items, like gems, in the future.

"We're trying to keep everything handmade, hand polished and (American) Indian related," he said. "Everything is more or less made the same way it was back 200 years ago."

The Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per vehicle. Camping is $40 for the event or $20 for one night. Vendor fee is $40.

For more information, contact Roy Miller at 330-473-7041 or Paul Hotchkiss at 814-720-7512.

