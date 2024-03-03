I Planned a River Cruise With 48 of My Closest Friends and Family — Here’s How You Can, Too

Here's how I pulled off the trip of a lifetime.

emicristea/Travel + Leisure

There’s nothing my husband and I love more than traveling, but doing so with family and friends — especially if they’re hesitant travelers or we’re walking them through their first trip to Europe — makes it all the more meaningful for us.

So, as we looked ahead to December 2023 — we'd both be turning 30 and nearing 10 years married — we began to brainstorm epic ways to celebrate.

We thought back to one of our most treasured travel experiences — our first river cruise — on the (unfortunately) now-defunct U River Cruises, and knew this was the perfect way to get as many of our loved ones as possible on board for a week-long adventure in Europe (with minimal logistical headaches and day-to-day planning required on our part).

Skye Sherman/Travel + Leisure

Sure, I’m a travel writer, but I make no claims as a group trip specialist, and a river cruise has daily itineraries, plus meals, excursions, and fun programming built in. With a mostly U.S.-based group, we knew Europe was the right destination, too: Access is easy, we’ve been many times, and it’s a comfortable first major trip abroad for even the most timid travelers.

As we began to plan Aaron and Skye’s Epic 30th Birthday Bash River Cruise Extravaganza, I scoured CruiseMapper and reviewed charter and group booking options from Emerald Cruises, Lüftner, Avalon Waterways, Uniworld, Tauck, Viking, Amadeus, and more; I compared costs, dates, itineraries, availability, and occupancy of various ships, routes, and companies.

After much deliberation, we went with AmaWaterways, which turned out to be first in the long line of things that went right.

Skye Sherman/Travel + Leisure

The Details

AmaWaterways, a family-owned river cruise company with European roots, offered a part-charter option on its newest ship at the best price and at the most convenient time: the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

roevin/Getty Images

We spent Dec. 28, 2023, through Jan. 4, 2024 aboard the AmaSiena, sailing the Rhine River from Basel, Switzerland, to Amsterdam, Netherlands (one of our all-time favorite cities, an added bonus), on an itinerary known as the Enchanting Rhine.

The Difference Between a Full Charter, Part Charter, and Group Booking

With AmaWaterways, a part charter is similar to a group booking, but you’re obligated to a minimum. Once you sign, you “own” that number of cabins and are responsible for filling them, but can switch names and even cabin types (depending on availability) throughout the process, if needed. The public can also book cabins on a partly chartered ship.

A full charter means reserving the entire ship for your group’s private use; this is more expensive, unless you have a group big enough to fill every cabin and can divide the costs accordingly.

We went with a part-charter option for 10 cabins initially, but ended up with 28 filled. All the bookings had to go through me — a welcome excuse to let my extreme attention to detail be put to good use.

Skye Sherman/Travel + Leisure

The Route

We chose our cruise because the time frame, while a busy period to travel, is also when most people are already off work (or have a lighter-than-usual load). Plus, we’d get to ring in a new year together, and a holiday or special occasion makes a trip like this even easier to justify. Our priority was making the trip as accessible as possible to as many of our loved ones as possible.

Another perk? This route comfortably hit four countries (Switzerland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands) in a week, checking off lots of countries for everyone.

All 48 members of our crew had as epic of a time as we did — we’re already discussing the second installment of what will perhaps become an annual tradition — and while our group consisted of relatives and friends both old and new, by the end, we all felt like family.

Skye Sherman/Travel + Leisure

Having almost everyone I love sleeping within 100 feet of me for a week, walking off the ship each morning to explore new countries together, celebrating a massive joint birthday party, watching cousins mingle with best friends mingle with family friends mingle with work partners, seeing New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt in a 360-degree panorama from the ship’s top deck, and partying until the sun rose on New Year’s day — a life highlight, indeed.

Skye Sherman/Travel + Leisure

How to Plan Your Own River Cruise Group Trip

Want to recreate this memorable adventure in your own way? Below are some tips for helping your trip go off without a hitch.

Don’t poll.

Yes, I said it: Don’t ask for opinions. Everyone’s going to have a different perspective and you’ll overwhelm yourself trying to cater to them all. There’s no way you can please everyone with the perfect itinerary and dates, so do your best to put forth a reasonable plan, get buy-in from a few MVPs, and let go of the rest.

Create a website.

Skye Sherman/Travel + Leisure

Unless you want to continually email or text the same information again and again, collect all the relevant links, plans, details, and thoughts in one easy-to-reference receptacle, like a website. Think of it as a wedding website, but for your group trip. Websites are easy to create with Wix, and you can include pages with travel tips, flight recommendations, packing advice, checklists, timelines, and more. You can also use Wix to send email newsletters when you need to blast information to everyone.

Organize, organize, organize.

When it comes to your role as acting-travel-agent-in-chief, Google Drive is your friend. I created a meticulously organized Google Drive, where I tracked everything in documents, sheets, and more, and used Google Forms for further planning.

Check your passport.

You know what’s not fun? Being on the hook for a traveler who can’t find their passport or neglected to check its expiration date.

As guests commit and book, have them send you their passport expiration date so that they locate their passport with plenty of time before the trip and you can ensure it’s still valid. Remember, some countries require six months of validity on a passport.

Encourage early arrivals.

Flying in before your adventure officially begins is a good way to spend extra quality time together, get the mingling started, and ward off any potential travel snafus and delays. You can count on something going wrong with this many moving parts, but by cushioning the beginning of your trip in case of emergency, you’ll get peace of mind and some padding where it counts.

As the hosts, we arrived in Europe eight days before embarking on our river cruise, opting for a brief stay in Zürich followed by a snowboarding trip in Zermatt to celebrate Christmas and my husband’s birthday. We then took the train to Basel (as a group of seven, after convincing friends to join!).

Create a group chat.

As your adventure nears, a group chat is a great way to get everyone on the same page, make announcements, and begin intros. WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack are all good options. Just be prepared for the conversation to continue long after the trip — the love is still going strong in ours.

