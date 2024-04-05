How to plan for Watertown's Total Eclipse in the Park

Apr. 5—WATERTOWN — Here's what you need to know if you're going to the city's Total Eclipse in the Park to view the rare celestial event Monday.

Billed as "An Out of This World Event," the Total Eclipse in the Park celebration will feature a lineup of music and food, arts and crafts vendors, exhibitors and family activities.

And, of course, the total eclipse.

The event in Thompson Park will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Folks can expect traffic tie ups around the park. Several streets around the park will be closed off.

The best source about the event is an interactive map the city distributed with information about the eclipse festivities.

The map, available on the city's website, can be found at tinyurl.com/watertowneclipse.

The interactive resource is designed to help city residents and event-goers plan their day effectively.

Key Information for Total Eclipse of the Park includes information on all identified road closures that begin at 6 a.m.; a bus shuttle into the park that begins at 10 a.m.; no parking inside the park; ADA drop-off locations; and walking routes.

The city is providing continuous shuttle bus service that will run 15- to 20-minute loop routes within the park. Visitors have to get to the park on their own. They can start entering the park at 10 a.m.

The pick-up points are at Thompson and Gotham streets; Franklin and Thompson streets; and at Park Circle. People can use the Franklin Street entrance to walk into the park and the event.

Zoo New York in the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with exhibits, presentations, food trucks, T-shirt sales and other activities.

The Sci-Tech Center, also in Thompson Park, will teach visitors about the eclipse and how to safely view it.