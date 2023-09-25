How to Plan a Shoulder Season Trip to Auckland — and Why It's the Best Time to Go

Find the perfect mix of nature and culture right here.

As an Aucklander living in New York, it's always interesting to return home and see how many things the two cities share. It's true that New Zealand is all about the great outdoors, with spectacular nature and beaches that are ideal to visit during the summer. But the attractions you would find in any major global city exist here, too, like world-class museums, hotels, and absolutely delicious dining venues you'll rave about for years to come. And those can all be experienced year-round. In fact, they may be best experienced during the region's shoulder season, when the crowds are thinner and the reservations are more readily available.

A day in October might begin with a beach walk on the North Shore, followed by eggs benedict and a flat white along the ever-chic Ponsonby Road. From there, you can peruse the designer boutiques that line the walkable streets and book a local favorite Manuka Honey facial for some post-flight revival (it is a whopping 17-hour flight from New York, after all). If you're in the mood for a lively lunch to go with your shopping, venture into the city center; the area between Britomart and Wynyard Quarter has undergone a massive transformation over the past five years and is brimming with bustling restaurants, bars, and boutiques. Or, if it's sunny, hop on a ferry over to Waiheke Island and tour the wineries – the views from the island-dotted Waitemata Harbor are reason enough to make the trip.

Art enthusiasts should visit the Auckland Art Gallery (which has a collection of national masterpieces and a rotation of notable international exhibitions), or the stately Auckland Museum for an immersive look at the country's rich history. Music is a big part of New Zealand's cultural fabric, too, and concerts happen regularly throughout the city, sometimes at unique locations like the Auckland Zoo after hours.

There are many exciting ways to fill your itinerary in Auckland in the shoulder seasons, and below, we've outlined a snapshot of what to prioritize.

Take part in cultural events.

This shoulder season, come enjoy one of the several concerts by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, including everything from Mozart's Clarinet to Toy Story in Concert, or check out the happenings at the Auckland Museum, including Maori cultural performances and torch-lit night tours of the Wonders of Egypt exhibition, which run until mid-November. There are various activities, from major sporting matches to theater performances as well, which are all accessible via Auckland Unlimited, a stellar resource for discovering attractions and events each month.

Discover Auckland's diverse food scene.

Auckland’s multicultural population is evident in its restaurants. Any night of the week, you can find outstanding Asian, Italian, Greek, or French cuisine created with fresh local ingredients. And despite enduring prolonged lockdowns, the list of worthwhile restaurants has multiplied over the years. Top picks for a fun atmosphere are Bivacco or Soul, both located in the Viaduct. Or, the Ponsonby neighborhood, Prego, Andiamo, or Daphnes are great options, where you’ll find many city denizens imbibing on the weekends.

Thanks to its geography, Auckland has an incredible variety of seafood, best represented at the inventive Kingi in Britomart or Ahi in Commercial Bay. Sky City also has several great options, from the Italian-focused Gusto to the Nobu-esque Masu, or The Sugar Club, located at the top of the Sky Tower, where you might see a thrill-seeking tourist bungy-jumping from the other side of the glass.

Shop until you drop.

The recently unveiled Commercial Bay is Auckland’s answer to Hudson Yards — a hub of fashion and food arranged in a state-of-the-art building. Allocate an afternoon to explore the complex and the neighboring Britomart district, where New Zealand’s most renowned designers, including Karen Walker, Kate Sylvester, Juliette Hogan, and Zambesi, can be found. You’ll also find the requisite big-city luxury brands, including Dior, Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, located nearby. Ponsonby is another excellent destination for shopping (be sure to check out Muse and Ruby), as is Newmarket, where a major new Westfield development has enlivened the area.

Sleep in luxury during your Auckland stay.

The Park Hyatt brought its brand of polished luxury to Auckland City when it opened in 2020. Previously, the only other five-star option was The Sofitel down the street, but visit now, and you’ll find stylish hotels aplenty, including the Hotel Britomart, the QT Auckland (renowned for its buzzy rooftop bar), SO/Auckland, and Hotel Fitzroy. Also launching soon is the InterContinental above the Commercial Bay complex.



