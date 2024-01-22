Plan a Healthy Easter Menu That's Bright and Fresh



Easter isn’t just about cute holiday treats and candy-filled baskets; it’s also a wonderful opportunity to embrace the start of spring. And since there are so many fresh vegetables and fruits popping up in springtime, it’s easy to add a few healthy Easter recipes to your Sunday menu. Whether it’s bright vegetable sides, spring dinner ideas, or lightened-up Easter appetizers, this list has something for everyone at the table. Even those who are unsure how to turn their healthy eating goals into a holiday meal will find plenty of nutritional recipes right here in this roundup.

You can kick things off with an herby dill dip served with spring vegetable crudité and deviled eggs to keep your guests from going hungry. Then, fill your table with healthy main courses and Easter sides. Think: honey mustard chicken, lean lamb burgers, or a baked salmon (that works for both Easter dinner or Easter brunch). As for the side dishes, you can go all out with springs veggies, like asparagus recipes, carrot recipes, fresh salads, and more. We’ve even got a succotash recipe that’ll fit right in alongside your Southern comfort food favorites.

The best part about serving a healthy Easter feast? There’s more room for the Easter desserts!

Honey Mustard Chicken

Healthy doesn't mean boring! This honey mustard chicken, for example, is a sweet and tangy way to dress up boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts.

Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas

Add irresistible crunch and bright green color to your table with these sautéed sugar snap peas. They're delicious with just lemon juice, but you can also add fresh spring herbs, like parsley or dill, to finish.

Air Fryer Salmon

Fish is the perfect main course when you're trying to eat healthy. It's light, flaky, and packed with omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, it cooks in an air fryer in just 10 minutes!

Carrot Salad

Raw matchstick carrots are the perfect base for this make-ahead salad. They stay nice and crisp along with the sweet apple slices and toasted pecans.

Green Eggs and Ham

Kale is a nutritional powerhouse that also happens to give this skillet frittata its green color. There's nothing wrong with adding a bit of ham (hey, it is Easter after all!) and you'll have a family-friendly dish for your holiday brunch.

Dill Dip

This punchy dip gets its flavor from pickle juice and an assortment of dried dill, parsley, minced dried onions, and garlic. Serve it up with spring veggies, like radishes, carrots, and cucumbers, to snack on while the kids search for Easter eggs.

Rack of Lamb

This holiday lamb is seasoned with garlic, fresh rosemary, Dijon mustard, and a little bit of honey. Once it takes the time to marinate, you can cook it quickly in the oven.

Grilled Asparagus

Tender asparagus spears are easy and quick to cook—especially on the grill! All you need is a squeeze of smoky, grilled lemon halves and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes to season.

Baked Salmon

These beautiful salmon fillets have a honey-mustard glaze, bright lemony flavor, and lots of fresh chopped herbs. It's one dish you'll want to make again and again.

Sweet Potato Hash

Vitamin-rich sweet potatoes make the perfect base for this smoky hash. They can be served with eggs, ham, or even chicken.

Get the Sweet Potato Hash recipe.

Deviled Eggs

Protein-packed hard boiled eggs are a great party snack to keep you from getting that hangry feeling before a holiday meal. This recipe sticks to the classic flavors with a beautiful dash of paprika on top.

Couscous Salad

A colorful rainbow of veggies makes this grain salad an instant show-stopper. There's also pops of pomegranate seeds that are packed with antioxidants and a juicy crunch.

Lamb Burgers

Lamb is a relatively lean alternative to ground beef in these homemade burgers. You can swap out the buns for lettuce wraps or simply serve them over a crisp salad. Just don't forget the feta sauce!

Cucumber Salad

This cool and refreshing salad has a zippy vinegar-based dressing that keeps thing simple for the holidays. You can even make it in advance and toss with the dill or chives just before serving.

Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

When you're ready for spring but the temperature outside is still cool, this split pea soup will come in handy. It's sure to make you feel warm and cozy.

Dutch Oven Roast Chicken

Making a whole chicken has never been easier! You can even cook up some vegetable sides, like carrots and potatoes, right in the same pot.

Air Fryer Green Beans

You only need 15 minutes to make this super-quick Easter side dish. It will add some nice color and crunch to your holiday table!

Everything Cucumber-Smoked Salmon Bites

These adorable bites are just like crostini but without the carbs. Instead, crisp cucumber slices hold the sour cream mixture and smoked salmon pieces.

Honey-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips

These root veggies are lightly sweetened with honey and sprinkled with fresh thyme, so they're packed with all that sweet and savory flavor. We can't think of a better side for a holiday meal.

Succotash

Lima beans, corn, and veggies are the stars of this colorful dish. Even better, it's ready in under 30 minutes.

Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin

If you're looking to serve pork on Easter, try this low in fat and high in protein tenderloin. It relies on a flavorful rub and the air fryer to make it in just 30 minutes!

Lemon Roasted Asparagus

Use lemon two ways to make this quick and easy asparagus recipe even brighter! The homemade lemon salt is a wonderful addition.

