Plan a Healthy Easter Menu That's Bright and Fresh
Easter isn’t just about cute holiday treats and candy-filled baskets; it’s also a wonderful opportunity to embrace the start of spring. And since there are so many fresh vegetables and fruits popping up in springtime, it’s easy to add a few healthy Easter recipes to your Sunday menu. Whether it’s bright vegetable sides, spring dinner ideas, or lightened-up Easter appetizers, this list has something for everyone at the table. Even those who are unsure how to turn their healthy eating goals into a holiday meal will find plenty of nutritional recipes right here in this roundup.
You can kick things off with an herby dill dip served with spring vegetable crudité and deviled eggs to keep your guests from going hungry. Then, fill your table with healthy main courses and Easter sides. Think: honey mustard chicken, lean lamb burgers, or a baked salmon (that works for both Easter dinner or Easter brunch). As for the side dishes, you can go all out with springs veggies, like asparagus recipes, carrot recipes, fresh salads, and more. We’ve even got a succotash recipe that’ll fit right in alongside your Southern comfort food favorites.
The best part about serving a healthy Easter feast? There’s more room for the Easter desserts!
Honey Mustard Chicken
Healthy doesn't mean boring! This honey mustard chicken, for example, is a sweet and tangy way to dress up boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts.
Get the Honey Mustard Chicken recipe.
Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas
Add irresistible crunch and bright green color to your table with these sautéed sugar snap peas. They're delicious with just lemon juice, but you can also add fresh spring herbs, like parsley or dill, to finish.
Get the Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas recipe.
Air Fryer Salmon
Fish is the perfect main course when you're trying to eat healthy. It's light, flaky, and packed with omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, it cooks in an air fryer in just 10 minutes!
Get the Air Fryer Salmon recipe.
Carrot Salad
Raw matchstick carrots are the perfect base for this make-ahead salad. They stay nice and crisp along with the sweet apple slices and toasted pecans.
Get the Carrot Salad recipe.
Green Eggs and Ham
Kale is a nutritional powerhouse that also happens to give this skillet frittata its green color. There's nothing wrong with adding a bit of ham (hey, it is Easter after all!) and you'll have a family-friendly dish for your holiday brunch.
Get the Green Eggs and Ham recipe.
Dill Dip
This punchy dip gets its flavor from pickle juice and an assortment of dried dill, parsley, minced dried onions, and garlic. Serve it up with spring veggies, like radishes, carrots, and cucumbers, to snack on while the kids search for Easter eggs.
Get the Dill Dip recipe.
Rack of Lamb
This holiday lamb is seasoned with garlic, fresh rosemary, Dijon mustard, and a little bit of honey. Once it takes the time to marinate, you can cook it quickly in the oven.
Get the Rack of Lamb recipe.
Grilled Asparagus
Tender asparagus spears are easy and quick to cook—especially on the grill! All you need is a squeeze of smoky, grilled lemon halves and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes to season.
Get the Grilled Asparagus recipe.
Baked Salmon
These beautiful salmon fillets have a honey-mustard glaze, bright lemony flavor, and lots of fresh chopped herbs. It's one dish you'll want to make again and again.
Get the Baked Salmon recipe.
Sweet Potato Hash
Vitamin-rich sweet potatoes make the perfect base for this smoky hash. They can be served with eggs, ham, or even chicken.
Get the Sweet Potato Hash recipe.
Deviled Eggs
Protein-packed hard boiled eggs are a great party snack to keep you from getting that hangry feeling before a holiday meal. This recipe sticks to the classic flavors with a beautiful dash of paprika on top.
Get the Deviled Eggs recipe.
Couscous Salad
A colorful rainbow of veggies makes this grain salad an instant show-stopper. There's also pops of pomegranate seeds that are packed with antioxidants and a juicy crunch.
Get the Couscous Salad recipe.
Lamb Burgers
Lamb is a relatively lean alternative to ground beef in these homemade burgers. You can swap out the buns for lettuce wraps or simply serve them over a crisp salad. Just don't forget the feta sauce!
Get the Lamb Burgers recipe.
Cucumber Salad
This cool and refreshing salad has a zippy vinegar-based dressing that keeps thing simple for the holidays. You can even make it in advance and toss with the dill or chives just before serving.
Get the Cucumber Salad recipe.
Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
When you're ready for spring but the temperature outside is still cool, this split pea soup will come in handy. It's sure to make you feel warm and cozy.
Get the Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup recipe.
Dutch Oven Roast Chicken
Making a whole chicken has never been easier! You can even cook up some vegetable sides, like carrots and potatoes, right in the same pot.
Get the Dutch Oven Roast Chicken recipe.
Air Fryer Green Beans
You only need 15 minutes to make this super-quick Easter side dish. It will add some nice color and crunch to your holiday table!
Get the Air Fryer Green Beans recipe.
Everything Cucumber-Smoked Salmon Bites
These adorable bites are just like crostini but without the carbs. Instead, crisp cucumber slices hold the sour cream mixture and smoked salmon pieces.
Get Ree's Everything Cucumber-Smoked Salmon Bites recipe.
Honey-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips
These root veggies are lightly sweetened with honey and sprinkled with fresh thyme, so they're packed with all that sweet and savory flavor. We can't think of a better side for a holiday meal.
Get Ree's Honey-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips recipe.
Succotash
Lima beans, corn, and veggies are the stars of this colorful dish. Even better, it's ready in under 30 minutes.
Get the Succotash recipe.
Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin
If you're looking to serve pork on Easter, try this low in fat and high in protein tenderloin. It relies on a flavorful rub and the air fryer to make it in just 30 minutes!
Get the Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin recipe.
Lemon Roasted Asparagus
Use lemon two ways to make this quick and easy asparagus recipe even brighter! The homemade lemon salt is a wonderful addition.
Get Ree's Lemon Roasted Asparagus recipe.
