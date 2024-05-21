Plan a big item road trip without ever leaving Ohio

CHILLICOTHE — Are you looking for a memorable road trip to take this summer without ever having to leave the state? If so you are in luck since Ohio is home to a variety of interesting large objects perfect for stopping and getting a picture with during any trip.

"Gavel" is a public sculpture by Andrew F. Scott set in a pool outside the Ohio Supreme Court building in downtown Columbus.

Take a look at 10 of the large objects around the state and their proximity to Chillicothe:

Washboard Logan, Ohio The 24-foot tall washboard hangs outside an old Washboard factory. Around 40 miles away.

Horshoe Crab Hillsboro, Ohio The building is 28 feet by 67 feet by 12 feet tall, not including the tail. Around 40 miles away.

Gavel Columbus, Ohio The statue sits outside the Supreme Court of Ohio and is 31 feet long. Around 50 miles away.

Field of Corn Dublin, Ohio 109 ears of corn each standing around 6 feet tall and weighing nearly 1,500 pounds. Around 60 miles away.

Longaberger Basket Newark, Ohio The seven-story basket was once the home of the Longaberger headquarters. Around 70 miles away.

Geode Put-in-Bay, Ohio Discovered in 1897 when digging for a well crystals in the cave have grown to nearly 18 inches long. Around 180 miles away.

Free Stamp Cleveland, Ohio The outdoor sculpture of a rubber stamp is over 28 feet by 26 feet by 49 feet in size. Around 190 miles away.

Drumsticks Warren, Ohio Located in the Dave Grohl Alley, a warren native. Around 220 miles away.

Horse and Buggy Mesopotamia, Ohio The wooden horse and buggy uses around 2,300 feet of lumber. Around 230 miles away.

Rocking Chair Austinburg, Ohio One of many big chairs in Ohio the rocking chair is nearly 20 feet tall. Around 240 miles away.



This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Take a look at these 10 must visit giant items in Ohio