Plan a big item road trip without ever leaving Ohio

Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
·1 min read

CHILLICOTHE — Are you looking for a memorable road trip to take this summer without ever having to leave the state? If so you are in luck since Ohio is home to a variety of interesting large objects perfect for stopping and getting a picture with during any trip.

"Gavel" is a public sculpture by Andrew F. Scott set in a pool outside the Ohio Supreme Court building in downtown Columbus.
Take a look at 10 of the large objects around the state and their proximity to Chillicothe:

  • Washboard

    • Logan, Ohio

    • The 24-foot tall washboard hangs outside an old Washboard factory.

    • Around 40 miles away.

  • Horshoe Crab

    • Hillsboro, Ohio

    • The building is 28 feet by 67 feet by 12 feet tall, not including the tail.

    • Around 40 miles away.

  • Gavel

    • Columbus, Ohio

    • The statue sits outside the Supreme Court of Ohio and is 31 feet long.

    • Around 50 miles away.

  • Field of Corn

    • Dublin, Ohio

    • 109 ears of corn each standing around 6 feet tall and weighing nearly 1,500 pounds.

    • Around 60 miles away.

  • Longaberger Basket

    • Newark, Ohio

    • The seven-story basket was once the home of the Longaberger headquarters.

    • Around 70 miles away.

  • Geode

    • Put-in-Bay, Ohio

    • Discovered in 1897 when digging for a well crystals in the cave have grown to nearly 18 inches long.

    • Around 180 miles away.

  • Free Stamp

    • Cleveland, Ohio

    • The outdoor sculpture of a rubber stamp is over 28 feet by 26 feet by 49 feet in size.

    • Around 190 miles away.

  • Drumsticks

    • Warren, Ohio

    • Located in the Dave Grohl Alley, a warren native.

    • Around 220 miles away.

  • Horse and Buggy

    • Mesopotamia, Ohio

    • The wooden horse and buggy uses around 2,300 feet of lumber.

    • Around 230 miles away.

  • Rocking Chair

    • Austinburg, Ohio

    • One of many big chairs in Ohio the rocking chair is nearly 20 feet tall.

    • Around 240 miles away.

