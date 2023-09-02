This ‘super soft’ plaid shacket is an Amazon bestseller and a steal at almost 50% off

What is it?

Clothing mashups are nothing new. You’ve got skorts, jeggings, coatigans — and now, just in time for fall, you’ve got the brilliant "shacket" — a cross between a shirt and a jacket. To prove the relevance of the phenomenon, look no further than Amazon’s Automet Plaid Shacket, a casual cross between your coziest plaid flannel and your fave throw-it-on-and-go fall outerwear.

Why is it a good deal?

The Automet Plaid Shacket has skyrocketed up to bestseller status with thousands of perfect reviews, and right now it’s on sale, to boot: starting at just $27 — with coupon — for a toasty new go-to that’ll see you through the autumn chill and then some.

Why do I need this?

The steam coming off of your pumpkin spice latte and the breeze blowing golden leaves off the trees are just a few of the things that make us looking forward to fall. Another is sweater weather, and the Automet Plaid Shacket quenches that thirst for a blanket-y layer to wrap yourself up in — except this is a jacket you can wear every day if you please.

What kind of plaid shacket person are you? Whether you’re into lumberjack, tartan or checkered plaid — or whether you like bold, pastel or neutral palettes — you’ll find a scheme that suits your tastes. Blue, for instance, has casual denim appeal, Pink gives feminine flair and Apricot is the neutral choice for anyone who doesn’t want to commit to a bold look.

The casual shacket is low-key cool and so, so warm. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

It appears the Automet Plaid Shacket is something of a fall MVP — you’re not going to see it benched! One reviewer called it their “most complimented jacket” and wrote “ Colors go well with so many different outfits and people always ask where I bought it. One of my favorite fall staple pieces."

This fan wrote, “The craftsmanship of the jacket is impeccable, and it boasts soft, high-quality materials that make wearing it an absolute pleasure. Not to mention, the fit is spot-on as I anticipated, and the length is just perfect.” Another called it “super soft and comfy.”

“The plaid pattern in gray hues is simply fantastic, blending style and comfort effortlessly,” commented a happy customer. “This Apricot plaid shirt is flattering even to a 74-year-old gal!” another gushed.

Head's up: "The sleeves are a little on the long side," this shopper wrote, but went on to say, “I’m a little obsessed with this piece...I can’t give it less than five stars given how much I’ve worn it!"

“This shacket is the perfect length to be able to wear with leggings; not too long, but long enough to cover the butt,” another confirmed.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

