‘A place to heal’: Glamping spot opening in the woods near Fennville

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new campground opening near Fennville offers a glamping experience in the woods.

The Woods Luxury Camping is officially opening at 6708 118th Ave. near 66th Street in Ganges Township on May 30. Residents can get a sneak peek and s’mores on Sunday during an open house that will take place from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Owner Jacqueline Petro, who previously owned the 205 Coffee Bar in downtown Holland, was inspired to create the campground because she wanted to create a space where she could get away with her dog, Lovey, a Pitbull rescue.

“She’s part of part of my story. She’s one that I would think about when I was working, and, ‘How quickly can I get home to her?’ And then take her into the trails, into the woods,” Petro said. “Then the thought was, ‘How do I create a business where I can take my dog with me in the trails, in the woods and create that space for other people?'”

Petro is originally from the Netherlands and moved to Michigan as a kid. From there, she lived in a few different areas in the state and the Philadelphia area.

When her son was 3, she said she Googled the “best place to raise a family” and found Holland.

“It’s been really great. I love the area,” she said.

She added that she loves how close The Woods Luxury Camping is to the beach, with five public areas with beach access within a mile and a half away from the 45-acre property. There’s also five vineyards within three miles, Saugatuck is just a few minutes away and Holland is about 15 minutes away, she said.

The campground has three different types of cabins, ranging from $185 to $375 a night. There are A-frames, hideaway huts and glass houses. All are at least 50 feet away from the others, and each is decorated differently.

A community area offers two big fire pit areas, with a cooking spot and a canteen that will offer coffee and pastries from DeBoer bakery in the morning, pie, cookies and beverages in the afternoon, and s’mores in the evening.

There are rabbits and chickens on site, so there are fresh eggs in the morning. There are also games like corn hole.

Dogs are welcome, and so far about half the reservations are taking their dog, Petro said.

Petro envisions the space serving as a sanctuary. She said it’s peaceful in the morning with the birds singing, and it becomes a “magical fairyland” in the evening with lots of lights along the trails.

“It’s a place to get away. It’s a place to rejuve, a place to recharge your batteries. A place to write, a place to heal if you need to heal a place, to reconnect with your loved one,” she said. “Or just a place to be by yourself, where you just need nature. You need to get out of the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You need to get away from the office and your phone. And this is where you can have privacy in the woods and you can have your campfires, you can lay in your hammock, you can lay in the swing chairs. … It’s a luxury bedroom in the middle of the woods.”

She said it will be a great space for women’s retreats or for wedding parties to rent out all 15 campsites.

“In the evening they can all gather around the fires and make their s’mores,” she said. “It’s just a very different experience. So what we really aim for is privacy, relaxation, recharging and feeling like you came from Chicago or Detroit area and you walk in on 45 acres of woods, with beautiful lit paths into a luxury bedroom in the woods.”

Petro said the response from the community has “been wonderful,” and she’s pleased with how many reservations they already have.

“I think we have created one of the most beautiful glamping areas, not just in Michigan but in the country,” she said. “My builders were incredible. … I think we’re one of the nicest, most secluded glamping areas in the country. So to be able to have the privilege to create that business has been fantastic.”

