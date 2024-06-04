Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium offering overnight trips for scout troops

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is offering overnight trips for scout troops.

The overnights are designed for first through sixth-grade kids and cost $55 per person.

Scouts can enjoy live animal visits, a nighttime scavenger hunt, crafts, an evening snack, continental breakfast and admission to the zoo on the following day.

A minimum of 24 participants is required to book an overnight.

Click here for more information, or call 412-365-2528.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fire tears through Robinson Township home Man accused of putting explosive device under another man’s car in Ross Township Bank robbed in Washington, police searching for suspect VIDEO: Jeannette Fire Chief says department is stretched thin while down to only 2 full-time firefighters DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts