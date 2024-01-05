The pitfalls to avoid when buying ski holiday insurance

As the risk of injury is so high, it's important to check the fine print of your winter sports policies - Getty/Image Source

Few holidays can beat the exhilaration of a week on the pistes, but few are quite so risky. There is always a moment of quiet relief when you unbuckle your ski boots at the end of the very last run, knowing that you have survived unscathed.

But what happens when your luck runs out and you find yourself strapped into a rescue sledge heading for the hospital? If that statement sparks a nervous reaction, it’s time to check if you have the right travel insurance and – if you do – that you have the right policy – which isn’t hedged with exclusions or limits.

Don’t take it for granted. For a start, most travel insurance policies automatically exclude all winter sports because the risks of injury are so high and both medical evacuation from the slopes and treatment costs are so expensive.

And those that do offer cover – either specialist policies that are aimed specifically at skiers and snowboarders, or standard travel policies which include winter sports through an additional premium – vary widely both in what they insure and how much financial help they offer.

There are no easy shortcuts. You should always check travel insurance small print – it may be boring, but there really is no point in buying it if you don’t. And, because the risks of injury are so high, with winter sports policies it’s even more important than ever. Here are some points to watch for.

What does winter sports insurance cover?

I have concentrated below mostly on the elements specifically relevant to winter sports policies. Other aspects which apply to ordinary travel insurance – such as cover for missed departure, personal liability and failure of the travel provider – will be included, but are also important to check.

Some policies may not cover you when skiing off-piste - Digital Vision/Getty

Am I covered for skiing off-piste?

If you have any intention to ski off the marked pistes, check this section of the policy especially carefully. Most policies do now cover it, but there may be an extra charge and nearly all have some conditions – such as being accompanied by a qualified guide. A few do allow more freedom, but still set some parameters. For example, the Ski Club of Great Britain policies say: “It is not a condition of cover that you ski or board with a guide, however, you must follow the International Ski Federation code or the resort regulations and we recommend that you do not venture into backcountry areas without taking local advice and appropriate rescue equipment.”

Does drinking alcohol invalidate my insurance?

This has long been a controversial issue on all travel insurance policies. Every example that I have ever looked at contains a clause in the small print excluding cover for accidents when you are “under the influence of alcohol”. The problem is that the specification is so vague – there are no prescribed limits of the sort you find under drink-driving laws, for example. It is also uncertain whether a hospital treating your injury would have the time or inclination to take a blood alcohol test in the aftermath of the accident.

The risks of drinking and skiing are such, of course, that it would be hard to argue against an insurance company which refused to pay a claim if the medical report found that there was alcohol in your bloodstream. So, if you do like to indulge in a vin chaud or a beer at lunchtime when skiing – bear in mind that it may well invalidate your insurance if you have an accident afterwards.

Enjoying an alcoholic drink at lunchtime may invalidate your insurance if you have an accident afterwards

Does winter sports insurance cover my equipment too?

Typically, there is a £500 limit on loss or damage to your own skis or snowboard, though many policies will not cover them if left outside a mountain restaurant – something which in my experience is impossible to avoid. Limits for hired equipment are typically lower at around £250.

Am I covered for accidents in a snow park?

Beware of exclusions which invalidate accidents in snow parks (designated areas for freestyle skiing or snowboarding), especially if you, or your children, enjoy a few jumps. If necessary, ring the insurer to check the cover. About 87 per cent of policies don’t cover injuries caused in a snow park. The same goes for races organised by ski schools.

Should I wear a helmet?

Some policies now make helmets a requirement and exclude cover for injuries if you ski without one. Few people take such risks nowadays, but on a hot day in spring it can be tempting to take it off – so beware of the consequences.

Am I covered for other activities in the resort?

If you want to enjoy other risky activities while in a resort – such as parasailing or ice skating for example – double-check they are specifically covered.

Snow parks and other activities off the slopes may or may not be covered - AFP/Getty

How do I get winter sports insurance for over-60s?

Premiums will always reflect age and you will find it harder to get cover for skiing once you pass 65. Saga is one company which has no formal age limit on its winter sports policies.

What protection does a EHIC card offer me?

It is worth getting an up-to-date GHIC card – the post-Brexit replacement for the EHIC card – before you travel. It doesn’t replace insurance – cover is normally limited to emergency treatment in public hospitals, but many insurers now require you to have one.

What happens if I lose my lift pass?

£500 is a typical limit to cover this and should be enough, even if you manage to lose your card on the first day of the holiday.

Can I claim if the slopes are closed because of the weather?

Most winter sports policies offer a daily compensation payment if all the pistes are closed for a certain amount of time because of too much or too little snow. But the daily payments are not very exciting, typically about £50. About 75 per cent of policies will also cover additional travel and accommodation – typically up to £300 – if your journey is delayed because of an avalanche.

Are medical expenses covered?

The vast majority of policies offer ample cover for medical treatment – £5 million is a typical limit and more than enough to put your mind at rest. Note that rescue cover – to get you from the piste to the hospital – may be capped at a much lower amount.

Bear in mind that rescue cover may be capped at a lower amount compared to medical treatment - Stone RF/Getty

Can I claim if my ski holiday is cancelled?

Claim limits range from £500-£15,000 – be sure you have sufficient to cover the value of your holiday.

I ski more than once a winter, can I get cover?

If you travel to the slopes more than three times a year, you will probably find the cheapest cover by buying a multi-trip policy, which covers all your holidays throughout the year and those which are offered as add-ons (see above) are often the best value of all. Most multi-trip policies cover you for 17 days skiing in any one year. If you need more you can always buy a one-off policy for an additional short trip, for example. Ski Club of Great Britain offers policies covering up to 45 days in a year.

Which are the best winter sports insurance policies?

People have different needs when it comes to ski holiday policies, so you should always check your requirements will be met. A good place to start looking for a decent policy is Which?. It has analysed the cover offered by 53 different policies. Its highest-rated policies are add-ons to bank accounts or home insurance.

The best are Barclays Travel Pack Worldwide Insurance, which is an annual multi-trip policy added on to a Barclays current account for £14.50 a month, including RAC breakdown cover in the UK and Europe, and the winter sports travel insurance add-on available to the NFU Mutual’s Home and Lifestyle policy. Both were given a score of 78 per cent overall, based on Which?’s rating system, based on an assessment of which elements are more or less important for customers choosing and using policies. Its highest-rated standalone policy is Staysure’s Signature cover, which scored 76 per cent overall.

Generally, cost is so dependent on the length and level of cover, combined with age and any health conditions you may have. The only way to be sure you are getting good value is to compare the prices of two or three policies which suit your needs.

* Defaqto Matrix (defaqto.com) helped supply some of the data in this feature.

