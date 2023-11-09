A pitch-black fantasy for brave young readers

Nicholas Bowling’s books are not for the faint hearted. His first novel, Witch Born (2017), was set amid the witch trials of Elizabethan England, and within the first few pages the heroine had witnessed her mother being murdered, and had stabbed the aggressor. His latest book, which is set in the 1830s, kicks off with a similarly arresting start.

“For my 15th birthday, my grandfather let me dig my own grave,” begins our narrator Ned, who has finally been given his own shovel, and allowed to become an apprentice to his grandfather, who works as a gravedigger at their local churchyard. For Ned, the churchyard holds no menace: “Graveyards have a reputation for being gloomy places, but you should have seen ours in the springtime.” His sanctuary is threatened, however, when corpses start disappearing from their graves at night, and are suspected to have been stolen for use in medical research: ‘Oxford is a centre of learning, Ned. There are many clever men there who are making great advances in understanding human beings. … But to do so they need to … Explore our bodies. Thoroughly. Inside and out.’

A rich plot further thickens when Ned becomes enamoured of Obedience Wellrest, a beautiful young aristocrat whose family fortune was squandered centuries ago by Old Uncle Herbert, an ancestor who dabbled in magic and was eventually killed by one his own experiments. (‘Poisoned. Very slowly. After he had gone completely mad of course.’) His body – like many others in the churchyard – has disappeared. But when Obedience’s suitor, the rich ‘wheedling’ scientist Phineas Mordaunt, starts to meddle in the Wellrest archives, the family is threatened with further fatal consequences. Can the reticent Ned rise to the rescue, and save his beloved Obedience from a ghoulish fate?

Bowling is a highly inventive writer – but as with all good fantasy, the supernatural elements of the story are made more convincing by constant juxtaposition with the everyday. The story is narrated in turn by Ned and Obedience, whose daily spats and emotional dramas are the sort to which any modern teenage might relate. (‘My blood was too hot to let me sleep … I would not be apologising. I would not be getting married.’) But the surprise star of the story turns out to be Ned’s pet fly Mosca who, as with all Bowling’s characters, turns out to have rather more layers than we supposed: “People say you can’t tell one fly from another, but whoever says that knows as much about flies as they do about gravedigging.”

The Undying of Obedience Wellrest is published by Chicken House at £8.99. To order your copy, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.