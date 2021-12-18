Walmart just slashed prices on gorgeous Pioneer Woman gifts, from just $20 — and you'll get them by Christmas!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The countdown to Christmas is well on its way, but it’s not too late to snag something *chef’s kiss* amazing for the avid cook on your list. There’s still plenty of time — and plenty of deals — to go around, especially if you head to Walmart today. They've slashed some of the prices on the Ree Drummond (A.K.A. The Pioneer Woman)'s favorite serving pieces and kitchen essentials.

Ree’s known for the quality, charm and color she brings to her designs — that’s why these collections regularly sell out. Whether your lucky recipient’s kitchen is a true farmhouse or a modern one, they’ll love these pioneering presents 'til the cows come home. Just hurry before they’re all gone, you hear?

A true blue knife set with 2K+ five-star reviews

Get a (stylish) handle on dinner. (Photo: Walmart)

Every chef needs her trusty knives. The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-piece set will have her chopping, slicing and dicing in style. The handles of these stainless steel blades are a turquoise (that’s one of Ree’s favorite colors) that will look stunning on any kitchen counter. It includes everything needed for food prep — an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, kitchen shears, and a 6-inch Nakiri knife — plus six steak knives for the table and a handsome wood block for convenient storage.

They look sharp and are sharp — no wonder over 2,000 reviewers gave them five stars. “I absolutely love this knife set!” says one happy shopper.” “I kept going back to this set due to the price and how cute it was. After reading quite a few reviews, I decided to try it out and I'm so glad I did! The knives are sharp and seem very well made and like they will last!” Chop, chop — get yours before they sell out!

$49 $59 at Walmart

For those who take their coffee with vintage floral notes. (Photo: Walmart)

Any old pod coffee maker might feel like a generic gift. But this one? Its punchy floral “Fiona” pattern gives it major personality. The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-cup coffeemaker, made by Hamilton Beach, will warm their kitchen counter or desk like a ray of sunshine. Even better? It accepts single-use pods or any ground coffee they like.

It’s not just good looks, either — it brews a mean cup of joe, and is really flexible and easy to use. “This one is better than expected so far,” says one shopper. “I liked the looks of it. Looks GREAT on my coffee bar! I like the fact that you can fit regular AND travel mugs.” We’ll sip to that.

$50 at Walmart

The vintage-style kettle every cowgirl's counter needs. (Photo: Walmart)

Did we mention it’s under $20? This little kettle has big vintage charm — with the kind of print you used to see on tablecloths and café curtains, the kind that makes us long for grandma’s house. Every time your giftee sees it on their counter or pushes down the handle to boil water for tea or hot cocoa, they’ll get a rush of happy nostalgia.

Now, for the details. It automatically shuts itself off, so it’s safe and can’t scorch. And it will have water boiling in minutes. It also holds 1.7 gallons at a time — plenty for soup or recipe shortcuts, not just hot drinks. And it’s definitely pretty enough to sit out on the table when company’s coming.

“It’s one of my most used appliances,” says one shopper. “So convenient and pretty,” says another.

$20 $28 at Walmart

This 12-piece set has sweet scalloped edges and will instantly dress up a ho-hum tablescape. (Photo: Walmart)

No need to scour a flea market or thrift store for vintage tableware for the antiques lover in your life. The Pioneer Woman Gorgeous Garden stoneware set delivers country charm in a convenient package, complete with service for four for just $40. They’ll love the scalloped, irregular design and mix-and-match prints, all in vibrant shades of poppy, jade and seafoam. And here’s another thing that makes it better than the real “finds”: It’s all dishwasher safe.

“These dishes are absolutely gorgeous, and the beaded edge gives attention to detail that would cost hundreds elsewhere!” raves one shopper. “I’m a dish addict, and I can’t tell you how much these exceeded my expectations! Love them!” No need to haggle — this sale’s got your name on it.

$40 $50 at Walmart

Baby blues for your kitchen. (Photo: Walmart)

A fully functional and stylish country kitchen — that’s what this 25-piece collection covers. It has everything you'll need to cook like Ree: three skillets, three saucepans with lids and a Dutch oven. The nonstick ceramic surface is chemical free and easy to clean, and the ombre teal finish is scratch- and chip-resistant. They’re also oven safe, so your casseroles can go straight from the oven to the table. The set comes rounded out with stainless steel measuring cups and spoons and solid acacia wood utensils.

“I am thoroughly impressed!” says one shopper. “They're not only beautiful, but very functional. The nonstick is truly nonstick! Everything slides right out, and so easy to clean. The measuring spoons and cups are not cheap and flimsy, but sturdy and well made. I can't say enough good.” Know what else will be good? The first thing you cook in them. Just ring the dinner bell when it’s time to come over.

$129 $159 at Walmart

