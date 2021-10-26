The Pioneer Woman just dropped a fall apparel line at Walmart and everything is under $30
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
While watching Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, cook up another cowboy-friendly meal on the Food Network, do you ever find yourself thinking: "I wonder where she got that top?" Well you're in luck. The popular food maven just dropped a gorgeous apparel collection at Walmart and every single piece is less than $30!
The capsule collection is inspired by Drummond's love of florals (you've seen her kitchenware) and her penchant for flowy, graceful clothing. Featuring empire blouses, floor-length dusters, cute kimonos and flattering jeans, the line is not only ideal for crisp fall weather, but also ready to take you from season to season.
Below are some of our favorite pieces, but the full Pioneer Woman line is now available for pre-order at Walmart. So spend some time perusing the options —they're all wonderful. According to the retail giant, pieces are expect to ship beginning Saturday, October 30.
The Pioneer Woman ¾-Sleeve Blouson Empire Top
Nothing to wear to a party? We hear you. This flowy empire-waist top features a flattering waist and a floral ribbon finish down the front. A combination of 3/4 length sleeves and lightweight fabric makes it a perfect blouse to wear on its own or underneath your favorite blazer when slightly chilly outside.
The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Millennium Pants
These pants stand out in a crowd, and can be dressed up or down. So, head from the office to dinner without heading home to change. Two front side pockets allow you to put your favorite lipstick within reach, too.
The Pioneer Woman Sharkbite Twin Print Duster with Long Sleeves
Though shorter in length, you still get a dramatic effect from this duster thanks to a sharkbite hem, exaggerated sleeves and intricate patterns.
The Pioneer Woman Pull On 29" Inseam Jean
Walmart says these pants have the "comfort of leggings with the look of denim," and we definitely agree. The dark wash finish is super charming and a wide waistband with a hidden elastic provides a roomier fit.
The Pioneer Woman Pull-On Embroidered Boot Jeans
If skinny jeans aren't your thing, opt for these flared bootleg trousers instead. They still have the same wide waistband with hidden elastic feature as the previous pair and five pockets to safely hold small valuables.
The Pioneer Woman French Terry Embroidered Joggers
In addition to super cozy French terry fabric to keep you warm, these joggers show off your love of florals thanks to two embroidered designs on the bottom right cuff and upper left thigh. Complete the look with the matching French Terry Embroidered Hoodie.
The Pioneer Woman Floral Print Tops with 3/4 Sleeves, 2-Pack
We were equally as shocked to see such a great deal for these tops! Both featuring a V-neck and floral design, one is a little dressier while the other top is a great loungewear staple. Your only conflict will be deciding which to wear first.
The Pioneer Woman Printed Sleeveless Umbrella Dress
Shopping for vacation, real or imagined? We highly recommend this number. The length and neckline are just right, and it moves beautifully when you walk. If you love it too much to wait for warm weather, wear it now with a blazer and your tall boots. Talk about a versatile piece!
