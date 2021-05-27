Always wanted to shop with The Pioneer Woman? Ree Drummond is hosting her first ever shop-a-thon with Walmart

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hitch up your covered wagon and get the young 'uns out of sight: The Pioneer Woman is hosting a fun onlne shop-along today. (Photo: Walmart)

If you're a fan of the iconic personality behind The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, you absolutely need to hear this: The star is inviting fans into her Oklahoma home to shop the Walmart-exclusive collection right alongside her and her daughter Alex. The livestream shopping event will include plenty of home decor, fashion and, of course, kitchen ware. In fact, over 35 items will be available to shop right from the livestream.

One item Drummond recommends keeping an eye out for?

"I'm launching some denim!" she revealed to Yahoo Life. "I'm launching three denim pants. Also a denim jacket! I wore denim jackets in college in the '80s. They never go out of style."

One item you don't have to wait for the shop-along to buy also happens to be Drummond's favorite among her clothing line: "I love all the kimonos," she gushed. "In the pandemic, dusters and kimonos became my daily uniform."

Kimon-ah her house: This Pioneer Woman-favorite is just $23. (Photo: Walmart)

Another favorite of hers is also a customer fan fave: The peasant top. This one comes in black, white and a a gorgeous magenta and is available in sizes from S to XXXL.

"It's simple but amazing," she divulged. "It was so popular, Walmart reordered it and brought it back."

The blouse is peasant; the look is definitely "Yass, queen!" (Photo: Walmart)

In fact, every single piece from the star's fashion line must fit one simple criteria: It must be good enough for daily wear. "If I don't wear it every day, it doesn't make the cut!" she shared.

It's not just fashion, either! The author also revealed some of her favorites from her gorgeous floral cookware line — including the two items she always keeps nearby:

"I love the new non-stick cookware," she noted. "I love an iron skillet. I love an enameled cast iron Dutch oven. I always have both of those sitting on my stove."

Story continues

While we're loathe to "cast" aspersions on other forms of cookware, an iron skillet is simply indispensable. (Photo: Walmart)

Shoppers tuning in will also be able to shop a brand new 12-piece set, which will be available in three gorgeous color schemes. Here's a hint: Expect plenty more florals.

"Flowers give me life!" the star explained. "I am not a solid-color individual...They make my soul feel alive."

Tune in to the live stream today at 5pm ET.

