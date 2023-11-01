Ree's Bestselling Pumpkin Dutch Oven Is *Finally* Back in Stock



The Pioneer Woman hasn't exactly shied away from posting pumpkin recipes over the years. Ree Drummond's pumpkin cream pie is the stuff of legend, she makes her own pumpkin puree from scratch, and her pumpkin smoothies are, in her own words, "seriously one of the most delicious pumpkin recipes you'll ever taste in your life." True story!

But today, it's safe to say Ree has the right to crown herself the queen of pumpkin season. Because her bestselling pumpkin Dutch oven that completely sold out the first time it launched is finally back in stock! It will take your love of all things pumpkin to the next level. And well, it has to be said: It will be the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving table.

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Enamel-on-Cast Iron Pumpkin Dutch Oven walmart.com $24.97

This darling pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven is available in two colors—Orange and Linen—and it's a true must-have for any home cook or entertainer. Made of decorative, durable enamel on cast iron, it's equal parts classic and quirky. A metal accent knob shaped like a stem helps to round out the pot's pumpkin-like appearance (and gives the whole thing an extra dose of sophistication!).

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Enamel-on-Cast Iron Pumpkin Dutch Oven Orange walmart.com $24.97

But as with all of Ree's products, this two-quart beauty is more than just a pretty face… er, pumpkin. It's sizable enough to cook up soups, stews, and naturally savory pumpkin recipes, and the cast-iron body helps to distribute heat evenly for excellent results every time. What's more, those roomy handles on either side of the pot offer stove-to-table convenience. Plus, it's also safe to use on gas, electric, and induction stovetops as well as on the grill and in the oven, too.

Just imagine the look on your guests' faces when you carry out a buttery batch of mashed potatoes in this gourd-ous pot. 😍 Who says pumpkin season can't have more than one queen? Oh, and if you're obsessed with pumpkin-shaped cookware as much as we are, Ree's got some other seasonal beauties you should check out below.

The Pioneer Woman 10-Inch Ceramic Pumpkin Pie Plate with Lid, Orange

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman 10-Inch Ceramic Pumpkin Pie Plate with Lid, Orange walmart.com $24.97

The Pioneer Woman 10-Inch Ceramic Pumpkin Pie Plate with Lid, Linen

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman 10-Inch Ceramic Pumpkin Pie Plate with Lid, Linen walmart.com $24.97

The Pioneer Woman Ceramic Pumpkin Mini Cocottes Set, Linen

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Ceramic Pumpkin Mini Cocottes Set, Linen walmart.com $24.97

The Pioneer Woman Ceramic Pumpkin Mini Cocottes Set, Orange

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Ceramic Pumpkin Mini Cocottes Set, Orange walmart.com $24.97

