The Pioneer Woman's new metal bakeware collection looks good enough to eat — starting at just $19

The Pioneer Woman just launched a new line of beautiful metal bakeware. (Photo: Walmart)

Consider this your warning: Mother's Day is less than a week away. Still not sure what to get for the woman in your life who deserves it all but never asks for anything? We can help.

If she enjoys experimenting in the kitchen and baking desserts for special occasions, chances are her cookware looks a little worse for wear. Fortunately, Pioneer Woman, the Walmart-exclusive home brand beloved for its colorful cookware and floral printed dining accessories, just launched a new line of beautiful metal bakeware. You'll find nonstick bakeware bundles in a stunning shade of bronze and the most adorable cakelet pan that molds six floral-shaped mini-cakes.

Each item in the collection is designed to evenly distribute heat and has easy-to-grasp handles and a dual-layered PFOA-free nonstick coating for easy cleanup. These features take a lot of the guesswork and mess out of baking, so you can focus on the fun stuff — experimenting and eating!

Items in the new collection range from $19 to $33; Walmart offers free two-day shipping over $35 so buy her a couple of things and they'll arrive in time for Mother's Day! We've rounded up the best new items so you can spend less time shopping and more time researching new recipes to try.

Did someone say dessert? This set is all you need to make cookies, cakes, loaves and more. (Photo: Walmart)

Not sure what Mom might need in the kitchen? This Pioneer Woman Four-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Bundle includes every pan a baker needs: a 9-inch round cake pan, an 8-inch square cake pan, a 9 x 13 in. cake pan and a large cookie sheet. You can bake up a storm with cookies on the sheet, a cake in the round pan, a loaf in the deep dish and brownies in the square pan! The easy-to-grasp handles help you move your goodies to and from the oven, and the nonstick coating ensures mess-free desserts every time.

One five-star reviewer says it's a kitchen must-have: "Wonderfully designed heavyweight utensils. Adds a great look to any kitchen. Nonstick indeed, residue can be wiped off or washed out depending on what the trays are used for. I made a chocolate cake and only had to wipe the tray clean. ... The trays are also great for presentation of meals or snacks. Every kitchen needs this set."

Floral mini-cakes are perfect for tea parties and summer brunches! (Photo: Walmart)

Probably our favorite item from the new collection, this Pioneer Woman Floral Nonstick Cast Cakelet Pan bakes six mini-cakes in the shape of three different flowers. An easy way to impress guests and elevate your dessert game, these floral cakes can be glazed, iced and decorated to resemble your favorite flowers! The heavyweight cast aluminum construction helps distribute heat evenly for consistent baking results — so your flowers come out beautiful, not burnt.

One happy reviewer loves this for mess-free muffins: "I used this Pioneer Woman baking pan to bake blueberry muffins in the shape of flowers, and I'm just an average baker. Not only is the material of the pan top quality but it also bakes well and cleans easily. The material is unlike an ordinary muffin pan; it's heavier and made so well. It bakes better, without hotspots or burned areas. Using it was so easy, as the baked food comes right out of the pan, with some pre-baking flour spray."

Make delectable chocolate chip cookies every time! (Photo: Walmart)

Want the secret cookies that are crunchy on the outside but chewy on the inside? A cooling rack! Cookies keep cooking even after they've been taken out of the oven — so you want to get them off the tray and onto a cooling mat pronto!

This Pioneer Three-Piece Baking Sheet Set includes an aluminum half sheet, a silicone baking mat and a nonstick cooling grid so your cookies won't get stuck to the pan (without having to use parchment paper) and can be easily transferred for cooling. You can also use this setup for roasting and crisping veggies and more.

It also makes post-decoration cleaning easier, says a top reviewer: "I love this bake set. The silicone mat prevents sticking and makes clean up a breeze. The cleanup after decorating cookies this Easter was easier than ever. The cookies were baked perfectly. The cooling rack works perfectly to keep breaded items crispy while baking. Just note that the feet need to be removed before placing the cooling rack in the oven. A great, practical product."

Because sometimes one-pan recipes actually require two. (Photo: Walmart)

If you've experimented with sheet-pan dinners, you know that one pan is rarely enough to fit all of those crispy potatoes and savory Brussels sprouts. That's where these Pioneer Woman Two-Piece Large Nonstick Baking Sheets come in. They're made with heavyweight aluminized steel to ensure even cooking, so you never have to worry about undercooked food or rust spots.

"This cookie sheet is heavy and strong," wrote a pleased reviewer. "When heated in the baking oven, there is no warping and popping like my old, inexpensive sheets. ... This sheet keeps its shape and heats and cooks evenly. I love the large size. ... There's plenty of room for lots of roasting vegetables, or several chicken breasts, or a batch of cookies ... I'm happy that these shouldn't rust, being aluminized steel. Rusty water while washing has turned me off to other sheets."

